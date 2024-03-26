The best early game build in Rise of the Ronin will help you get maximum output from your character in the early stages of the title. Developed by Team Ninja, this action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) features four skill trees, each with a unique set of buffs. Besides, you can obtain several weapons and armor early on to help you sweep the enemies clean and progress without much hassle.

To make the best early game build in Rise of the Ronin, it is vital to select the proper skills, unlock weapons, and obtain armor sets to maximize your character’s potential. As the game is relatively new, you might struggle to make a powerful build.

This article discusses the correct skills, weapons, and armor sets you should take to make the best early game build in Rise of the Ronin.

What is the best early game build in Rise of the Ronin?

In the early stages, your character would benefit from skills and gear helping you survive the tough battles against large groups of enemies and villain bosses as you figure out the gameplay mechanics.

Such skill points and gear can be fetched by completing quests, exploring regions, and defeating enemies.

Best early game skills to take in Rise of the Ronin

Strength skill tree in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Skills will affect your battle playstyle, health regeneration, special moves, and communication in Rise of the Ronin. Hence, the skills below must be taken to progress in the story easily.

Countersparks (Strength): They help counter long-range attacks from enemies while sending back shockwaves in return.

They help counter long-range attacks from enemies while sending back shockwaves in return. Morale Down (Strength): Hunting and eliminating a faction’s leader weakens the rest of the faction, helping to level the playing field.

Hunting and eliminating a faction’s leader weakens the rest of the faction, helping to level the playing field. Increased Critical Hit Damage (Strength): Once an enemy’s stance is broken, you can hit a lethal critical hit or single hit kills.

Once an enemy’s stance is broken, you can hit a lethal critical hit or single hit kills. Critical Hit (Strength): Once you dish out a critical hit, your Ki recovers faster.

Once you dish out a critical hit, your Ki recovers faster. Out of Battle (Strength): Enables auto-healing once you’re outside a battle.

Enables auto-healing once you’re outside a battle. Rapid Assassinations (Dexterity): A special move that helps you eliminate a group of enemies (mid to low health) in an instant.

A special move that helps you eliminate a group of enemies (mid to low health) in an instant. Enemy Evasion (Dexterity): Helps you escape from enemy detection.

Helps you escape from enemy detection. Blade Flash (Charm): Helps to recover Ki when you constantly attack enemies during a battle.

Helps to recover Ki when you constantly attack enemies during a battle. Bond Acquisition (Charm): Helps you deepen the bonds of friendship and trust with vital non-playable characters (NPCs).

Helps you deepen the bonds of friendship and trust with vital non-playable characters (NPCs). Medicinal Pills (Charm): Increases the storage for holding more health regeneration items.

Best early game weapons in Rise of the Ronin

Obtain Hiroyuki Ringa to make the best early game build in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You must obtain the right weapons in the early game to defeat enemies quickly. Here are the weapons that you must get to have an advantage on the battlefield:

Bandit Chief’s Odachi: Obtained by completing the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission.

Obtained by completing the Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises mission. Commodore’s Sabre: Obtained by completing the Test of Friendship mission.

Obtained by completing the Test of Friendship mission. Serpent Greatsword: You can buy it from the Black Marketeer in Kariba.

You can buy it from the Black Marketeer in Kariba. Hiroyuki Ringa: The best early game weapon. You obtain it once the Blue Demon is defeated.

The best early game weapon. You obtain it once the Blue Demon is defeated. Fire Pipe: Obtained by completing the A Lucky Find Put to Use mission. You can look at how to unlock the Fire Pipe in Rise of the Ronin to get this item without a hassle.

Best early game armor sets in Rise of the Ronin

Iga Ninja's Headband set (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The armor plays a crucial part in keeping you alive during battles. The correct armor with the mentioned skills and weapons will bring out the best in your character. Here are the armor sets you should obtain to make the best early game build in Rise of the Ronin:

Commanding Champion set

Japanese Format set

Bando Warrior set

Iga Ninja's Headband set

That concludes this Rise of the Ronin guide. You can check out other related articles:

Rise of the Ronin trophy list II How to defeat Matthew Perry II How to reset your Skill Points