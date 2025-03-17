Rise of the Ronin PC: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Rise of the Ronin features more than 50 trophies/achievements in total that players can collect after they are done finishing the main story of the game. The feudal Japan depicted in this title looks stunningly beautiful, which is precisely why aiming for a 100 percent completion is actually not a bad idea, considering you get to enjoy more playable content.

In total, there are 51 achievements in Rise of the Ronin. Even though the game received a PC port roughly one year after its release on consoles, the trophy list for the PC version remains the same as the console version. That said, let's take a look at all the trophies available in Rise of the Ronin.

All trophies in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin has one Platinum, two Golden, nine Silver, and 39 Bronze trophies/achievements. Here's a list of them all alongside short descriptions of how to unlock them:

Platinum trophy:

Rise of the Ronin: Collect all trophies.

Gold trophies:

Midnight Crossing : Complete any optional Ronin mission using the Midnight difficulty setting.

: Complete any optional Ronin mission using the Midnight difficulty setting. Friendly Neighborhood Ronin: Complete all Bond Missions.

Silver trophies:

Sightseer : Complete all photographic spots.

: Complete all photographic spots. Shadow Stalker : Complete 100 assassinations.

: Complete 100 assassinations. Keeper of the Peace : Defeat 50 fugitives.

: Defeat 50 fugitives. Veiled Vow : Successfully start your first romantic relationship.

: Successfully start your first romantic relationship. Social Climber : Take part in missions with all possible allies.

: Take part in missions with all possible allies. A Veiled Edge’s Future : Confront and seal the fate of your Blade Twin.

: Confront and seal the fate of your Blade Twin. The Dawn of a New Japan : Clear chapter 3 of the campaign.

: Clear chapter 3 of the campaign. Cats Over All : Collect all cats.

: Collect all cats. Tears of a Blue Demon: Defeat the Blue Demon on the Black Ship to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy.

Bronze trophies:

Flying the Nest : Clear the Prologue.

: Clear the Prologue. Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises : Discover that your Blade Twin still lives.

: Discover that your Blade Twin still lives. Infiltrate the Prison Complex : Successfully reach Shoin Yoshida.

: Successfully reach Shoin Yoshida. A Happy Memory : Take a photo at Taka Murayama’s request.

: Take a photo at Taka Murayama’s request. Black Ships, Long Shadows : Clear Chapter 1 to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy.

: Clear Chapter 1 to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy. Meeting Kaishu Katsu : Speak with Kaishu Katsu on the Sumida River.

: Speak with Kaishu Katsu on the Sumida River. A Show for the Shogun : Discover the identity of the mysterious samurai from the duel.

: Discover the identity of the mysterious samurai from the duel. Strange Bedfellows : Craft a truce between the Choshu and Roshigumi clans.

: Craft a truce between the Choshu and Roshigumi clans. Cities of Darkness : Clear Chapter 2 of the game.

: Clear Chapter 2 of the game. The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance : Persuade Takamori Saigo.

: Persuade Takamori Saigo. The Battle of Toba-Fushimi : Complete (and end) the Battle of Toba-Fushimi.

: Complete (and end) the Battle of Toba-Fushimi. Threads of Fate : Forge your first Bond.

: Forge your first Bond. One Good Turn Deserves Another : Give your first gift.

: Give your first gift. Fateful Encounter : Obtain your first Level 4 Personal Bond.

: Obtain your first Level 4 Personal Bond. Home Sweet Home : Obtain your first Level 3 Area bond.

: Obtain your first Level 3 Area bond. Collector : Obtain your first Completion Reward.

: Obtain your first Completion Reward. Fancy Meeting You Here : Have 50 Chance Encounters.

: Have 50 Chance Encounters. Good to Go : Perform upgrades to your armor, weapon, and sub-weapon.

: Perform upgrades to your armor, weapon, and sub-weapon. Transfer of Power : Complete your first Bond Transfer to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy.

: Complete your first Bond Transfer to unlock this Rise of the Ronin trophy. Resonance : Equip at least four pieces of equipment with the same bonuses.

: Equip at least four pieces of equipment with the same bonuses. Fresh Start : Customize your longhouse.

: Customize your longhouse. Traveling Through Time : Retry a mission using a Testament of the Soul.

: Retry a mission using a Testament of the Soul. Striver’s License : Obtain the highest rank of Master at the dojo.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master at the dojo. Horseback Hero : Obtain the highest rank of Master in horseback archery.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master in horseback archery. Winged Warrior : Obtain the highest rank of Master during gliding training.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master during gliding training. Firearm Genius : Obtain the highest rank of Master in firearms training.

: Obtain the highest rank of Master in firearms training. Cheater Beater : Catch a total of 5 cheaters during Odds and Evens.

: Catch a total of 5 cheaters during Odds and Evens. Style Guru : Completely master all 3 combat styles.

: Completely master all 3 combat styles. A Jack of Trade is a Master of All : Master one of the four available stat types.

: Master one of the four available stat types. Contraption Creator : Progress through Technology Development 15 times to unlock this particular Rise of the Ronin trophy.

: Progress through Technology Development 15 times to unlock this particular Rise of the Ronin trophy. Moneybags : Accumulate a total of 150,000 Sen.

: Accumulate a total of 150,000 Sen. Well-Rounded Ronin : Hit Level 55.

: Hit Level 55. Martial Arts Maniac : Use every weapon to defeat enemies.

: Use every weapon to defeat enemies. Solitary Ronin : Complete every mission without allies.

: Complete every mission without allies. Life Saver : Successfully complete a “No-Kill” mission.

: Successfully complete a “No-Kill” mission. The Greater Opportunity : Save Shinsaku Takasugi.

: Save Shinsaku Takasugi. Farewell, Black Cat : Save Soji Okita.

: Save Soji Okita. Twilight Fencer : Save Ryoma Sakamoto.

: Save Ryoma Sakamoto. Dive of the Ronin: Glide from the elevated deck of the Kiyomizudera Temple.

