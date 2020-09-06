Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games have witnessed a steep rise in popularity over the past few years. Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded mobile titles of today. The game enjoys a massive audience and player base, which has further opened several avenues for content creators to explore.

Rishi Gaming is a prominent Free Fire content creator who creates short films related to the game. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID

He uses two IDs to play the game, 283992800 and 557371238.

Rishi Gaming’s stats

Lifetime stats of first ID (283992800)

Rishi Gaming has played 14044 squad games and notched up 37445 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.52. With 5768 wins, he has an exemplary win-rate of 41%.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2435 games and triumphed in 363 of them.

Lifetime stats of second ID (557371238)

On the second account, he has played 5954 matches in the squad mode and racked up 1120 Booyahs with a notable win-rate of 18.81%. He has also notched up 12884 kills with an excellent K/D ratio of 2.67.

When it comes to the duo mode, Rishi Gaming has played 1959 games and emerged victorious in 187 of them.

His YouTube channel

Rishi started creating content on YouTube over one and a half years ago. He earlier used to stream Clash of Clans, which was quite popular back then. He later switched to Free Fire and started creating regular content. Rishi currently has over 1.25 million subscribers.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named Phantom Gamerz, where he uploads content related to Free Fire as well.

His Social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

