RNG Gala bags highest tournament kills and Finals MVP award in League of Legends MSI 2021

The League of Legends MSI 2021 tournament saw some of the best teams from around the world compete against each other.

It was the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up who came out victorious in the finals, defeating Korea’s DAMWON Kia in a five-game nail-biter.

RNG’s rookie ADC Chen “Gala” Wei deservedly won the Grand Finals MVP award while also bagging the highest number of tournament kills in the process.

When Jian “Uzi” Zihao retired from professional League of Legends, RNG was left with a gaping hole. The 2020 competitive year was not fruitful for the roster, and they performed poorly during both the Spring and Summer Splits of the LPL.

However, the League of Legends giants started to turn things around in 2021 and went back to winning ways when they secured the LPL Spring Split title.

Gala was instrumental in helping the roster gain the momentum that they so desperately required, and the 20-year-old showed up big time during League of Legends MSI 2021.

RNG Gala was the most influential player in League of Legends MSI 2021

League of Legends MSI 2021 turned out to be the battle of the ADCs. Since most of the matches were played through bot lane priority, players like MAD Lion’s Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság, DAMWON’s Jang "Ghost" Yong-jun and RNG’s Gala were very influential.

However, it was Gala who got the last laugh as he was able to beat his Grand Finals lane opponent Ghost in a long-drawn five-game series.

Gala joined the RNG line-up last year. Although he showed promise, not much was expected from him heading into 2021. However, he stepped up his game and was able to secure 205 kills during the 2021 regular season with the help of his signature Kai’Sa pick. He also led all LPL Spring Playoffs players with 97 kills, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

In the League of Legends MSI 2021 event, Gala bagged 156 kills in the 26 games that he played.

RNG fans will be excited to see if Gala can level up even further in the 2021 Summer Split.