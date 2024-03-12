Robin Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Hoyoverse has officially unveiled the first character for version 2.2, and you might wonder who the Robin Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail is. After all, being a singer, her voice stands out the most, besides the wings behind her head. Robin has been one of the most anticipated characters ever since Hoyoverse unveiled her during the 1.6 livestream.
While her fate is yet to be unveiled in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Trailblaze mission, let's check out who Robin's voice actor is.
Who is the Robin voice actor in Honkai Star Rail?
While we rarely see Robin during the first part of the Penacony Trailblaze mission, she has surely made a lasting impression because of her iconic song, If I Can Stop One Heart from Breaking. Let's dive in and find out who voiced this beautiful Halovian singer from Penacony.
Robin voice actor in Honaki Star Rail: Japanese
Renowned voice actress Kaori Nazuka takes on the role of voicing the Halovian singer in Honkai Star Rail. She is well known for playing the following characters in other media:
- Miyu Edelfelt in FATE (Kaleid Linear and Grand Order)
- Nunnally Lamperouge/vi Brittania in Code Geass
- Yu Tendo in Beyblade Metal Saga
- Astesia/ Ray in Arknights
- Charlotta in Granblue Fantasy
- Hinoka in Fire Emblem
- Chomesuke in D.Gray Man
Robin voice actor in Honkai Star Rail: English
Alice Himora will voice the upcoming 5-star Robin in Honkai Star Rail's English version. She has previously voiced the following characters:
- Soulweaver Lian in Paladins: Champions of the Realm
- Gullveig/ Heithr in Fire Emblem Heroes
- Haruka in Ikai
- Geeta in Pokemon Masters
Robin voice actor in Honkai Star Rail: Other languages
Qian Chen takes the role of Robin in the Chinese voiceovers of the game. She is known for her performances as the following characters:
- Furina in Genshin Impact
- Lin Miaohan in Master of Alchemy
- Zhongzi Hua in Love Between Fairy and Devil
- Jieyu Tao in No Doubt in Us
- Sun Rong in The Daily Life of the Immortal King
For the Korean version of the game, Shin Onyu, who also voiced Charlotte in Genshin Impact, takes the role of Robin.
Robin's vocals for songs are provided by Chevy (@chiffonhaha on Twitter). If I Can Stop One Heart from Breaking is her only work in Honkai Star Rail for now, but hopefully, we will hear more of her amazing voice soon.