Robin Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Hoyoverse has officially unveiled the first character for version 2.2, and you might wonder who the Robin Voice Actor in Honkai Star Rail is. After all, being a singer, her voice stands out the most, besides the wings behind her head. Robin has been one of the most anticipated characters ever since Hoyoverse unveiled her during the 1.6 livestream.

While her fate is yet to be unveiled in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Trailblaze mission, let's check out who Robin's voice actor is.

Who is the Robin voice actor in Honkai Star Rail?

We meet Robin during the start of Penacony's Trailblaze mission (Image via Hoyoverse)

While we rarely see Robin during the first part of the Penacony Trailblaze mission, she has surely made a lasting impression because of her iconic song, If I Can Stop One Heart from Breaking. Let's dive in and find out who voiced this beautiful Halovian singer from Penacony.

Robin voice actor in Honaki Star Rail: Japanese

Renowned voice actress Kaori Nazuka takes on the role of voicing the Halovian singer in Honkai Star Rail. She is well known for playing the following characters in other media:

Miyu Edelfelt in FATE (Kaleid Linear and Grand Order)

Nunnally Lamperouge/vi Brittania in Code Geass

Yu Tendo in Beyblade Metal Saga

Astesia/ Ray in Arknights

Charlotta in Granblue Fantasy

Hinoka in Fire Emblem

Chomesuke in D.Gray Man

Robin voice actor in Honkai Star Rail: English

Alice Himora will voice the upcoming 5-star Robin in Honkai Star Rail's English version. She has previously voiced the following characters:

Soulweaver Lian in Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Gullveig/ Heithr in Fire Emblem Heroes

Haruka in Ikai

Geeta in Pokemon Masters

Robin voice actor in Honkai Star Rail: Other languages

Qian Chen takes the role of Robin in the Chinese voiceovers of the game. She is known for her performances as the following characters:

Furina in Genshin Impact

Lin Miaohan in Master of Alchemy

Zhongzi Hua in Love Between Fairy and Devil

Jieyu Tao in No Doubt in Us

Sun Rong in The Daily Life of the Immortal King

For the Korean version of the game, Shin Onyu, who also voiced Charlotte in Genshin Impact, takes the role of Robin.

Robin's vocals for songs are provided by Chevy (@chiffonhaha on Twitter). If I Can Stop One Heart from Breaking is her only work in Honkai Star Rail for now, but hopefully, we will hear more of her amazing voice soon.