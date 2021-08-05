Roblox codes for King Legacy (August 2021)

King Legacy is a Roblox game that is based on the manga series One Piece, which also became a popular anime.

Roblox players are tasked with traveling to various islands on a pirate-style adventure. There are tons of quests to embark on and plenty of weapons to battle with.

With nearly every Roblox game, there are codes you can input to help you out on your journey. These can be vital for starters or a nice boost for veterans of the King Legacy experience.

Codes for King Legacy in Roblox (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code for 3 Gem

- Redeem this code for 3 Gem 300MVISITS - Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

- Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli 500KFAV - Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

- Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli 250KLIKES - Redeem this code for Stat Reset

- Redeem this code for Stat Reset GasGas - Redeem this code for 1 Gem

- Redeem this code for 1 Gem BeckyStyle - Redeem this code for 100K Cash

- Redeem this code for 100K Cash Peodiz - Redeem this code for 100K Cash

- Redeem this code for 100K Cash DinoxLive - Redeem this code for 100K Cash

- Redeem this code for 100K Cash KingPieceComeBack - Redeem this code for 100K Cash

- Redeem this code for 100K Cash REDBIRD - Redeem this code for 250K Cash

As you can see, the codes for Roblox King Legacy are plentiful. There are codes that will give you a ton of cash, a ton of Beli, and Gems to use. Anyone can make the most out of these codes, from beginners to the most experienced.

To redeem these Roblox King Legacy codes, launch the game first and foremost. There is a Menu button on the top left side of your screen. This will pop open a window with a Code option to select.

Select that Code option and you can enter one of the above codes. Copy and paste it because it is case sensitive. Changing any of the cases will cause it to not work.

Simply press confirm to receive your reward, whichever code you choose. For those interested, here are all of the expired Roblox King Legacy codes as of August 2021:

NewDragon

Brachio

150KLIKES

200MVISITS

300KFAV

UpdateGem

20MVisit

22kLike

23kLike

26kLikes

35MVisit

45KLIKES

45MVISIT

50KLIKES

60MVISITS

70KLIKES

80MVISITS

90KFavorites

100KFAV

BeckComeBack

BestEvil

Makalov

Merry Christmas

MIUMA

OpOp

Peerapat

QuakeQuake

Shadow

Snow

String

TanTaiGaming

Threeramate

Edited by Nikhil Vinod