Roblox codes for Vehicle Legends (August 2021)

Vehicle Legends is one of many game modes that players can redeem codes for in Roblox.

Roblox codes don't always provide the same content. Some codes provide Robux or in-game items, while others provide music tracks or cash to use in the game itself. Regardless, all of the codes provide players with free content or items.

The codes in Vehicle Legends provide free cash to use for items or upgrades in the game. All players need to do is go through the codes and redeem the ones they want. They can also just redeem all the codes, considering there is nothing to lose.

Given below are all of the currently active codes in Vehicle Legends, as well as the expired ones from past code rotations. Players should test out the codes that they want to claim in the game.

Active codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends

200MilVisits - Code redemption gives 40,000 credits

- Code redemption gives 40,000 credits thxfor100k - Code redemption gives 50,000 credits

- Code redemption gives 50,000 credits thxfor120k - Code redemption gives 50,000 credits

Expired codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends

CodesReturned - Code redemption gives free cash

- Code redemption gives free cash NewMapCode - Code redemption gives free cash

- Code redemption gives free cash 25MVisitsIsNice - Code redemption gives free cash

- Code redemption gives free cash V3HICL3L3G3NDS - Code redemption gives 25,000 free cash

- Code redemption gives 25,000 free cash Turbocharged - Code redemption gives 40,000 free cash

- Code redemption gives 40,000 free cash 8DigitsOfVisits - Code redemption gives 100,000 free cash

Before players can use any of the free cash in the game, they need to redeem the codes for use. Luckily, the process is fairly easy in every game mode, with only slight variations in the steps.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Vehicle Legends

Due to the nature of Roblox codes, players should act quickly to redeem them before they expire. To do this, players should load into the game and get started in Vehicle Legends.

Once players are loaded into the game, they should look for the Twitter bird icon on the right-hand side of the screen. They should then click on the icon.

The menu for the code redemption will pop up, and players can enter any of the active codes. They can then hit the "Submit" button, and cash rewards will be given out to them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh