Roblox codes for Legends of Speed (August 2021)

Legends of Speed has become a viral Roblox game among the many simulators on the platform.

The game requires Roblox players to run and run and run. The objective is to gain speed to be able to play around faster. If you have enough speed, you can jump through hoops, collect orbs, and get a speed boost off of ramps.

With Legends of Speed, you can obtain pets, buy crystals, spend your gems, and upgrade your avatar into the fastest Roblox character on the server. Some assistance with that can come by way of codes.

Legends of Speed codes for Roblox in August 2021

Image via Roblox Corporation

acer300: Redeem this code to earn 300 steps

Redeem this code to earn 300 steps speedchampion000: Redeem this code to earn 5,000 gems

Redeem this code to earn 5,000 gems SPRINT250: Redeem this code to earn 250 steps

Redeem this code to earn 250 steps legends500: Redeem this code to earn 500 gems

Redeem this code to earn 500 gems Launch200: Redeem this code to earn 200 gems

Redeem this code to earn 200 gems hyper250: Redeem this code to earn 250 steps

Redeem this code to earn 250 steps sparkles300: Redeem this code to earn 300 gems

These codes will be useful for any player loading into Legends of Speed on Roblox. Whether you are brand new and want to use codes to help you out or receive a bit of a boost to your character as a veteran player, these are important.

There are tons of worlds and courses in Roblox Legends of Speed that need to be conquered. Courses are like parkour obstacles with a chest at the end for players to claim.

Gems are vital for making your avatar look the way you want it. They can also be used for upgrades. The steps are on how you will level up in this Roblox game. Simply using those codes will increase your level and raise your top speed.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Redeeming these codes in Legends of Speed is really simple. Like other Roblox games, there is a blue Twitter icon with the word Codes over it. It is on the right side of the screen.

There is a text bar that reads Type Code here. Click inside, and you will be able to type codes. They are case-sensitive, so it may be best to copy and paste them.

Hit enter, and the reward will be yours for the taking. These codes are currently the only ones available for Roblox Legends of Speed. There are no previously expired codes for the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen