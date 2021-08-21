Roblox Fidget World Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Fidget World is a game where gamers can play with fidgets, collect them and trade them.

Fidgets have become extremely popular over the last few years. People love playing with them, from spinners to pop-its. There are many different kinds of fidgets out there.

Roblox Fidget World lets players experience all of them. If there are some you can't get your hands on, you can see if another player does and trade for it. Players can input promo codes to help with their fidget collection.

Codes for Roblox Fidget World (August 2021)

The environment of Fidget World. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Overall, there aren't a ton of codes for Roblox Fidget World as of August 2021. There have only been a few codes released for the game in total, leaving just one active.

The active code can come in handy, though. It will help any player start their Roblox Fidget World adventure with coins to spend on cosmetics and fidgets to collect.

The active code is:

Dis: Redeem this code for 35 Coins

Coins are a currency within Roblox Fidget World that can be spent on various types of items. Cosmetics for your character, fidget toys, and more can all be purchased with coins.

Players also need to know how to redeem the codes for Roblox Fidget World.

The window to redeem codes in Fidget World. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

After you login to the game, there is a board near the Coin Shop in the main area of Fidget World. Walk up to it and interact with the board. This will bring up a window with a text box where you can enter the code.

Copy and paste the code into the text box and then click on the button that says "Enter Code." Once you do that, the respective Roblox Fidget World rewards will be given to your character.

