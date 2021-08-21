Roblox Rumble Quest Codes (August 2021)

In Roblox Rumble Quest, players conquer dungeons and slay monsters while earning epic loot.

This is a Roblox game that requires players to be a warrior. You can upgrade your character to become more powerful than anyone ever imagined while defeating various bosses in the game.

Roblox Rumble Quest can be a bit overwhelming for new players. Joining in and fighting monsters isn't as easy as it sounds. Some promo codes may help you begin your journey.

Codes for Roblox Rumble Quest (August 2021)

Battling an orc in Rumble Quest (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are a solid amount of Roblox Rumble Quest codes active as of August 2021. They provide players with a boost in Gems, the premium currency of the game and coins that can be used to purchase weapons and upgrades.

These Gems are used to purchase Roblox Rumble Quest cosmetics.

Gems can be obtained through the in-game shop, by earning achievements through daily rewards, or by redeeming the following codes:

Coins: Redeem this code for 1,250 Coins

Redeem this code for 1,250 Coins Freegems: Redeem this code for 300 Gems

Redeem this code for 300 Gems Gems: Redeem this code for 150 Gems

Redeem this code for 150 Gems Release: Redeem this code for 100 Gems

Redeem this code for 100 Gems Secret: Redeem this code for 300 Gems

Redeem this code for 300 Gems Tomb: Redeem this code for 150 Gems

The cosmetic shop updates daily with new items. These codes will provide you with Gems to make your character look the best it can.

There are no stat changes or buffs with cosmetics in Roblox Rumble Quest, only appearance changes.

There are also no expired codes right now in the game. All of the codes above are the only ones available thus far for Roblox Rumble Quest. Be sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they do end up deactivated.

The Rumble Quest code redemption window (Image via Roblox Corporation)

It is super easy to redeem your codes in Roblox Rumble Quest. It works just like it does in a variety of other Roblox games. You need to login and locate the Twitter logo on the right side of the screen.

Click on that, then copy and paste the code you want to use into the text box. Click on the button that says "Claim" after the code is entered. This will add the respective reward to your character.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

