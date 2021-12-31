Roblox Football Universe Codes (December 2021)

Like most Roblox games, Football Universe has an in-game code redemption system that players can take advantage of.

It is a great incentive to keep playing, as Roblox Football Universe codes are added frequently (and retired). The more time players invest in Football Universe, the more opportunities they'll get for free codes. Here’s the latest codes for Roblox Football Universe.

Roblox Football Universe: All working codes in December 2021

For the month of December 2021, Roblox Football Universe has a small number of codes. On the bright side, the rewards are relatively valuable. The codes are as follows:

ValentinesDay2021 : Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack

: Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack S10SeahawksAFL : Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack

: Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack Christmas2020 : Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack

: Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack HappyHoliday: Redeem this to receive a free All-Pro Pack

This time around, Football Universe is handing out several All-Pro packs. For new players, it’s a fantastic way to start off strong considering the packs have at least one guaranteed Gold reward.

How to redeem Roblox Football Universe codes

The codes menu is hidden by several menus (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Football Universe is hidden behind several menus. On top of that, new players can’t even redeem codes until the prerequisite of having completed 20 games is met. Players need to log into Roblox, launch Football Universe, and follow through with these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Main Menu and select the Store tab along the top of the screen.

Step 2: In the lower left corner, select the Twitter Codes menu. It has the Twitter logo stamped on it.

Step 3: Type in a valid Roblox Football Universe code. They are case-sensitive. PC users can make it easier by copying and pasting codes.

Step 4: Press the enter key to redeem and automatically receive the code’s listed reward.

What is Roblox Football Universe?

Also Read Article Continues below

Football Universe is a robust Roblox game that is all about American football. Players can collect strong athletes for their personally curated team. After picking the best athletes, players can jump into a game and play football by controlling the various athletes on their team.

Edited by Siddharth Satish