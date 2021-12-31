Roblox Ninja Legends 2 codes (December 2021)

Every ninja in Roblox Ninja Legends 2 will tell you that being the greatest ninja ever doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, practice, and money.

Thankfully, Roblox Ninja Legends 2 codes are available to give any and every ninja a bit of help. These can be redeemed for various free gifts like Shards, Coins, and even cosmetic items. Take advantage of the free handouts by giving these Roblox Ninja Legends 2 codes a try.

Roblox Ninja Legends 2: All working codes in December 2021

As of December 2021, listed below are the newest working codes in Ninja Legends 2. Every code has been tested and is still active, so users should redeem immediately to earn their rewards.

The codes are as follows:

powers500 : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Shards

: Redeem this code to receive 500 free Shards bossbattle300 : Redeem this code to receive 300 free Shards

: Redeem this code to receive 300 free Shards Firstplanet250 : Redeem this code to receive 250 free Shards

: Redeem this code to receive 250 free Shards epictower350 : Redeem this code to receive 350 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 350 free Coins treeninja400 : Redeem this code to receive 400 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 400 free Coins shurikencity500 : Redeem this code to receive 750 free Coins

: Redeem this code to receive 750 free Coins epicturrets450 : Redeem this code to receive 300 free Shards

: Redeem this code to receive 300 free Shards waterfall500 : Redeem this code to receive 500 free Shards

: Redeem this code to receive 500 free Shards newgame500: Redeem this code to receive 500 free Shards

The most valuable gifts you will receive from codes this month are the Shards. These can be handed in for Pet Orbs, then traded for Pets. Having a large sum of Shards to use for gathering powerful pets can provide a massive boost to your stats and currency generation.

How to redeem Roblox Ninja Legends 2 codes

Where codes are redeemed in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redemption can only be done in-game. So after you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Ninja Legends 2, follow these steps:

Step 1: On the right-hand side, near the top of the menu options, is the Codes button. It’s stamped with the Twitter logo.

Step 2: Type a valid Roblox Ninja Legends 2 code into the empty text box.

Step 3: Select the Enter button to redeem the code. Its listed reward is automatically collected.

What is Roblox Ninja Legends 2?

Roblox Ninja Legends 2 is so aptly named because the goal is to become a ninja legend. Getting stronger means practicing with weapons and trying new styles out. More importantly, gamers can use parkour to reach new levels, earn pets, and fight mighty bosses.

