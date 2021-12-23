Roblox Pet Heroes Codes (December 2021)

Getting your pets ready for battle in Roblox Pet Heroes is not a simple task. It takes time, effort, Pet Heroes’ in-game currency: Gems.

To make the trials and tribulations of Pet Heroes a bit easier for new and experienced players, there are Roblox codes. These can be redeemed for special items, rare pets, Gems, and even boosts. It’s a fantastic way to earn free gifts and a nice incentive to keep playing.

So here are all the working codes in Roblox Pet Heroes:

Roblox Pet Heroes: All valid codes for free rewards (December 2021)

For the month of December 2021, there are a fair amount of codes available. Most are regarded as “influencer codes,” which can only be used once per Roblox account, so choose wisely. The codes are as follows:

cookieboi : Redeem for 500 Gems (Influencer Code)

: Redeem for 500 Gems fernandagames : Redeem for 500 Gems (Influencer Code)

: Redeem for 500 Gems JeffBlox : Redeem for 500 Gems (Influencer Code)

: Redeem for 500 Gems plique : Redeem for 500 Gems (Influencer Code)

: Redeem for 500 Gems RAZORFISH : Redeem for a boost (Influencer Code)

: Redeem for a boost roblerom : Redeem for 500 Gems (Influencer Code)

: Redeem for 500 Gems Twitterbird : Redeem for the Twitter Bird pet

: Redeem for the Twitter Bird pet Wren: Redeem for 45 minutes of Gem and XP boosts

In addition to these codes, the developers of Pet Heroes also give players a free gift for joining their Roblox group. It’s a free pet, known as “Polaris Star.” The pet doesn’t fight but it will boost the number of Gems you get from combat.

How to redeem Roblox Pet Heroes codes

A pet rewarded from a code (Image via Sportskeeda)

To start receiving your free rewards, codes have to be redeemed. Pet Heroes has a dedicated code redemption menu in-game. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Select the bird icon on the left-side.

Step 2: Type in a valid Roblox Pet Heroes code (Codes aren’t case-sensitive)

Step 3: Select “Redeem” to collect your reward.

What is Roblox Pet Heroes?

Pet Heroes is best described as a mix of Adopt Me!, Pokemon, and Roblox. There are dozens of pets to hatch and collect. However, they aren’t just for show. Pets can battle and level up, and there are all kinds of worlds to explore, along with new pets to hatch completely unique to those levels.

