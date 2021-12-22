Roblox Dragon Adventures Codes (December 2021)

Roblox Dragon Adventures has a fair number of moving parts. It isn’t easy raising pets in real life, so why would it be easier raising dragons in-game?

With the help of Roblox codes, the process can be made easier, at least for a few moments. Roblox Dragon Adventures codes, for example, can be redeemed for free cosmetic items, in-game currency, and special one-of-a-kind items.

Roblox Dragon Adventures: Every working code for December 2021

For this month, the list of Roblox Dragon Adventures codes is admittedly short. That’s not to say they should be ignored — quite the opposite. The codes are as follows:

AESUBREALM : Redeem this code to receive a free Sub Realm Preset Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a free Sub Realm Preset Potion FLUFFY : Redeem this code to receive a free FluffyTSG Preset Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a free FluffyTSG Preset Potion GALIFRAN : Redeem this code to receive a free Galifran Preset Potion

: Redeem this code to receive a free Galifran Preset Potion SHAMEWING: Redeem this code to receive a free Shamewing Preset Potion

Most of what you’ll receive from codes are Preset Potions. These are fairly valuable, considering they’re only obtainable through alchemy, events, and world bosses. Their purpose is simple: it recolors your dragon.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Adventures

The code redemption page is hidden behind menus (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite having a small list of codes this time around, you should still redeem them, preferably immediately. Roblox codes don’t stick around forever and eventually expire.

After logging into Roblox and launching Dragon Adventures, follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: On the right-hand side are several menu options. Select the “Menu” button, which will open additional menus.

Step 2: In Menu, pick “Gift Codes” in the top-left corner. It’s represented by a present.

Step 3: Now, the codes menu has an empty text box. Insert a valid Roblox Dragon Adventures code. They are case-sensitive.

Step 4: Select the “Redeem!” button to receive your free in-game rewards.

What is Roblox Dragon Adventures?

Roblox Dragon Adventures combines RPG elements with the prospect of raising dragons. Players can receive dragon eggs, hatch them into baby dragons, and help them grow through feeding and love.

In addition to raising dragons, gamers can build their own bases and battle vicious creatures.

