Roblox Grow Old Simulator code (December 2021)

Players looking to collect a few free rewards in Roblox Grow Old Simulator should use Roblox codes.

Codes can be an excellent way of earning free in-game items like various currencies, limited items, and exclusive gear. They are released by the developers but never last forever; codes eventually expire. For Roblox Grow Old Simulator, there’s only one code active for the month of December 2021.

Roblox Grow Old Simulator: The only working code in December 2021

As of December 2021, there is only one code available for Roblox Grow Old Simulator. Several codes recently expired, shrinking the list to what it is now. Redeem it as soon as possible—preferably immediately.

The code is as follows:

release: Redeem this code to receive 150 free Cash

Cash is the primary currency used in Grow Old Simulator. Players need cash in order to buy upgrades to, slowly but surely, grow old and die. The latest code doesn’t offer much, but it will be enough to buy an upgrade or two.

How to redeem Roblox Grow Old Simulator codes

How the codes menu appears in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Regardless of how few codes are available for Roblox Grow Old Simulator this time around, the one available should still be redeemed. The code has to be redeemed in-game.

Log into Roblox, launch Grow Old Simulator, and follow these steps:

Step 1: On the left-hand side there is a list of currencies. Below that is the menu option. Choose Codes, which is represented by the Twitter logo.

Step 2: Within the code redemption system, type in a valid Roblox Grow Old Simulator code. They are case-sensitive. PC players can simply copy and paste.

Step 3: Select the Enter key to redeem the code and collect the reward.

What is Roblox Grow Old Simulator

Roblox Grow Old Simulator is an attempt at showing young people what it’s like to grow old. Players start out as babies, collecting and selling toys for cash. With money in hand, upgrades are bought and, ultimately, age the player. Eventually, they’ll grow old and die, and then the cycle continues.

