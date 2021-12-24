Roblox UFO Simulator Codes (December 2021)

To keep a UFO in tip-top shape in Roblox UFO Simulator, players will need plenty of coins. However, players will also need to spend a lot of time abducting humans to gain coins.
Roblox codes offer players a headstart. They can be redeemed for free gifts like coins, pets, boosts, and even access to other worlds. Here’s every working code for Roblox UFO Simulator.
Roblox UFO Simulator: All working codes for the month of December 2021
For the month of December 2021, Roblox UFO Simulator has a healthy list of codes to use. Players should redeem them immediately or they may risk losing out on free rewards. The codes are as follows:
- FLAMINGO – Redeems for 750 Coins
- HOLIDAY – Redeem this code to unlock access to Holiday World
- GlobalMarket – Redeems for 2,500 Coins
- Space! – Redeems for Meteors in Space World
- RUSSO – Redeems for 750 Coins
- FutureWeb – Redeem this code to unlock access to Roblox World
- UFO – Redeems for 250 Coins
- RAT – Redeems for a Rat Pet
- NEW – Redeems for 1000 Coins
- gravycat – Redeems for 750 Coins
- Underworld – Redeems for a 15-minute boost and Coins
- SONSOFFUN – Redeems for 750 Coins
- ALPHAGG – Redeems for 750 Coins
In addition to codes, players can also earn free pets by inviting their friends. It’s a nice incentive to encourage playing in groups.
How to redeem codes in Roblox UFO Simulator
With so many codes to redeem for UFO Simulator, it’s best to use them as soon as possible. Here’s how it works:
Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the Menu button.
Step 2: Pick the Codes button from the Menu (represented by the Twitter logo).
Step 3: Type in a valid Roblox UFO Simulator code. They are not case-sensitive.
What is Roblox UFO Simulator?
Also ReadArticle Continues below
UFO Simulator is a strange mix of Adopt Me! and a UFO abduction simulator. Players can run around abducting NPCs with their very own UFO pet. It can be upgraded, there’s gear to collect, and new worlds to explore.