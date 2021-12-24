Roblox UFO Simulator Codes (December 2021)

To keep a UFO in tip-top shape in Roblox UFO Simulator, players will need plenty of coins. However, players will also need to spend a lot of time abducting humans to gain coins.

Roblox codes offer players a headstart. They can be redeemed for free gifts like coins, pets, boosts, and even access to other worlds. Here’s every working code for Roblox UFO Simulator.

Roblox UFO Simulator: All working codes for the month of December 2021

For the month of December 2021, Roblox UFO Simulator has a healthy list of codes to use. Players should redeem them immediately or they may risk losing out on free rewards. The codes are as follows:

FLAMINGO – Redeems for 750 Coins

– Redeems for 750 Coins HOLIDAY – Redeem this code to unlock access to Holiday World

– Redeem this code to unlock access to Holiday World GlobalMarket – Redeems for 2,500 Coins

– Redeems for 2,500 Coins Space! – Redeems for Meteors in Space World

– Redeems for Meteors in Space World RUSSO – Redeems for 750 Coins

– Redeems for 750 Coins FutureWeb – Redeem this code to unlock access to Roblox World

– Redeem this code to unlock access to Roblox World UFO – Redeems for 250 Coins

– Redeems for 250 Coins RAT – Redeems for a Rat Pet

– Redeems for a Rat Pet NEW – Redeems for 1000 Coins

– Redeems for 1000 Coins gravycat – Redeems for 750 Coins

– Redeems for 750 Coins Underworld – Redeems for a 15-minute boost and Coins

– Redeems for a 15-minute boost and Coins SONSOFFUN – Redeems for 750 Coins

– Redeems for 750 Coins ALPHAGG – Redeems for 750 Coins

In addition to codes, players can also earn free pets by inviting their friends. It’s a nice incentive to encourage playing in groups.

How to redeem codes in Roblox UFO Simulator

Where the codes menu is located in-game (Image via Roblox)

With so many codes to redeem for UFO Simulator, it’s best to use them as soon as possible. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the Menu button.

Step 2: Pick the Codes button from the Menu (represented by the Twitter logo).

Step 3: Type in a valid Roblox UFO Simulator code. They are not case-sensitive.

What is Roblox UFO Simulator?

UFO Simulator is a strange mix of Adopt Me! and a UFO abduction simulator. Players can run around abducting NPCs with their very own UFO pet. It can be upgraded, there’s gear to collect, and new worlds to explore.

Edited by Siddharth Satish