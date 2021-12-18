Roblox Heroes Legacy codes (December 2021)

Being a villain or a hero in Roblox Heroes Legacy has its ups and downs, benefits and negatives. Regardless of which side you’ve chosen, a bit of help should always be welcomed.

That’s why Heroes Legacy codes are so useful. By redeeming one or more codes, it can give any villain or hero a huge boost, whether it’s free Quirk spins or boosts. To gain the upper hand against your opponents, here are all the valid Roblox Heroes Legacy codes.

Roblox Heroes Legacy: All working codes for the month of December 2021

Using the deadly quirk "Overhaul" on thugs (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of December 2021, these are the only available codes for Roblox Heroes Legacy. They’ve been tested and are in working order. While there aren’t too many, the few available are great to take advantage of.

The codes are as follows:

AprilGamesRocks : Redeem this code to receive free rewards

: Redeem this code to receive free rewards THANKYOUARTIST : Redeem this code to receive free rewards

: Redeem this code to receive free rewards DecaySpin : Redeem this code to receive free spins

: Redeem this code to receive free spins ROBLOXBACKUP : Redeem this code to receive a free Double XP Boost

: Redeem this code to receive a free Double XP Boost SylfusGoat : Redeem this code to receive free x10 Uncommon Spins

: Redeem this code to receive free x10 Uncommon Spins Artist3.0: Redeem this code to receive free x4 free Rare Spins

This time around, the most valuable rewards you will get from these Heroes Legacy codes are the free spins. You’ll get a good bounty of free spins to use, which can increase your chances of landing on a powerful quirk.

How to redeem Roblox Heroes Legacy codes

Redeem codes through the Settings menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that you have several codes for Heroes Legacy, it's best to redeem them immediately. The code page is slightly hidden. Here's how it works:

Step 1: In the lower-left corner, where the menu buttons are, select Settings.

Step 2: The Settings menu houses the code redemption option. Type in a valid Heroes Legacy code.

Step 3: Select Redeem to receive your free gifts.

What is Roblox Heroes Legacy?

Roblox Heroes Legacy is where the popular anime and manga My Hero Academia and Roblox collide. Players can be a hero or a villain and act accordingly. There are quests to complete, enemies to face, and even PVP to participate in. The icing on top are the numerous quirks players can receive, like Electricity and Black Hole.

Edited by R. Elahi