Roblox King Legacy codes (December 2021)

Roblox King Legacy is a big hit with fans of the manga and anime, One Piece. There are dozens of devil fruits to find and eat, pirates to chase, and laws to uphold as a marine.

But before you do that, take these Roblox King Legacy codes. They can be redeemed for Gems, stat resets, and even Beli—the game’s main currency—for weapons. Whether you’re a marine or pirate, they’ll give you an edge on your journey.

Valid and working codes for Roblox King Legacy in December 2021

This time around, there is a hefty sum of Beli, Gems, and free stat resets. The codes are as follows:

1MFAV : Redeem this code for +5 Gems

: Redeem this code for +5 Gems 500KLIKES : Redeem this code for a free stat reset

: Redeem this code for a free stat reset Update2_5 : Redeem this code for +3 Gems

: Redeem this code for +3 Gems Peodiz : Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

: Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli DinoxLive: Redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

Beli is essential for picking up new weapons as a marine or pirate, making the few available a nice chunk of change towards your next purchase. However, the free stat resets and Gems can be far more valuable. Gems are hard to come by without excessive grinding or purchasing with Robux and stat resets are great for fixing mistakes in player characters. Stat resets also cost Robux.

How to redeem Roblox King Legacy codes

Use the Settings menu to redeem codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that you have a fair amount of Roblox King Legacy codes to use, it is time to take advantage of them—especially the free Gems. Here’s how to redeem codes in King Legacy:

Step 1: Above the number of your Gems, there’s a small gear. That’s your Settings menu. Select it.

Step 2: Select the empty text box at the bottom.

Step 3: Type or copy a code into the text box.

Don't wait around to use these Roblox codes for King Legacy. They rarely stay active for long. It's essential to use them as soon as possible, preferably immediately, to gain their listed bonus. This also applies to other Roblox games.

