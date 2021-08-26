Roblox High School 2 Codes (August 2021)

Roblox High School 2 is a high school-themed roleplaying game where players interact with one another and live their lives.

Roblox High School 2 is the sequel to the extremely popular Roblox High School. A few updates have been made to make this game seem fresh compared to its predecessor.

The game is all about looking your best, roleplaying with your friends, and becoming the most popular student in Roblox High School 2. Some promotional codes can help you achieve that.

Codes for Roblox High School 2 (August 2021)

A featured image for Roblox High School 2. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox High School 2 released in 2018. Since that time, there have not been too many promo codes given out for the game. There are a couple active ones as of August 2021, however.

The active promo codes provide players with some currency and the chance to make a vehicle look cool. Those active codes for Roblox High School 2 are the following:

RHS2TWITTER : Redeem this code for 500 Credits

: Redeem this code for 500 Credits RHS2DISCORD: Redeem this code for Blurple Vehicle Skin

There is also one code for Roblox High School 2 that has expired. It could always make a comeback and be activated by the developers so keep your eye on it. The expired code is:

RHS2ad: Redeem this code for 250 Credits

As a reminder, every code listed is case sensitive. That means the code needs to be entered exactly as it appears above, otherwise it will not allow you to successfully redeem it.

The code redemption window in Roblox High School 2. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

It is best practice to copy and paste the codes to ensure there are no errors. After copying a code, login to Roblox High School 2. Once you are in the game, look for the gear icon that indicates the Settings menu.

Click on that icon and a new window will appear with several options. Click on the Promo Codes option to open yet another window, this time with a text box inside of it.

Paste the code you want to redeem into the text box and click the big green Submit button to the left. This will redeem the Roblox High School 2 code and give you the reward.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod