Roblox Hunting Season Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Hunting Season puts players into the dark wilderness in search of mysterious and dangerous creatures.

Players in Roblox Hunting Season are tasked with hiding and surviving the night or standing their ground and taking the fight to the varying enemies found throughout the game.

Fans of the survival and horror genres love Roblox Hunting Season. If you are one of those fans and want to give the game a try, be sure to redeem the promo codes and get some great rewards.

Codes for Roblox Hunting Season (September 2021)

A featured image for Hunting Season (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

The active Roblox Hunting Season codes provide you with in-game currencies such as Coins and Gems to spend on cosmetics, upgrades, and more. Also, an unrestrained pet is available, along with a pet XP bonus.

TWITTERPET: Redeem this code for a free Twitter pet

500C: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

STARTXP: Redeem this code for a 2x pet XP bonus

GamingDan: Redeem this code for 2,000 Gems

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Hunting Season as of September 2021. The game is fairly new, being just under a year old at this point. This makes it safe to assume there will be more codes at some point.

With more codes come expired codes. Stay tuned for an update list if any of the codes change their activation status.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Hunting Season

The code redemption window for Hunting Season (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Hunting Season and create a character. You will be in the game once a character has been created. Search near the spawning area for a non-playable character.

The NPC will have the Twitter logo above their hard. Walk up and interact with that particular NPC. This will open a textbox where you can copy and paste the code you want to use.

After you have entered the code into the textbox, click on the Submit button. This will confirm the Roblox Hunting Season code, and the reward will be added to your character's inventory.

