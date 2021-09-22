Roblox Arsenal Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Arsenal pits players against each other in a race to cycle through a large inventory of weapons.

This game is a fast-paced, arcade-styled deathmatch. Roblox Arsenal players will be kitted with various weapons, from bazookas to assault rifles to hammers and books of spells.

For Roblox Arsenal players wanting something extra, there are plenty of promotional codes to redeem as of September 2021. They don't provide any in-game advantages but are full of skins and cosmetics.

Codes for Roblox Arsenal (September 2021)

A featured image for Arsenal. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

GARCELLO: Redeem this code for a Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote

Redeem this code for a Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote ROLVE: Redeem this code for the Fanboy Skin

Redeem this code for the Fanboy Skin POG: Redeem this code for 1,200 Bucks

Redeem this code for 1,200 Bucks Bandites: Redeem this code for the Bandites Announcer Voice

Redeem this code for the Bandites Announcer Voice EPRIKA: Redeem this code for the Eprika Announcer Voice

Redeem this code for the Eprika Announcer Voice FLAMINGO: Redeem this code for the Flamingo Announcer Voice

Redeem this code for the Flamingo Announcer Voice JOHN: Redeem this code for the John Announcer Voice

Redeem this code for the John Announcer Voice KITTEN: Redeem this code for the Koneko Announcer Voice

Redeem this code for the Koneko Announcer Voice PET: Redeem this code for the PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

Redeem this code for the PetrifyTV Announcer Voice ANNA: Redeem this code for the Anna Skin

Redeem this code for the Anna Skin F00LISH: Redeem this code for the Jackeryz Skin

Redeem this code for the Jackeryz Skin CBROX: Redeem this code for the Phoenix Skin

Redeem this code for the Phoenix Skin POKE: Redeem this code for the Poke Skin

Expired Codes

BLOXY: Redeem this code for Free Money

Redeem this code for Free Money 3BILLY: Redeem this code for a Holoend Kill Effect

Redeem this code for a Holoend Kill Effect NEWMILO: Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual NEWMILO (WOMAN): Redeem this code for the Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual

Redeem this code for the Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual MILO: Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin

Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin unusualbias: Redeem this code for Suspicious Stranger Skin

Redeem this code for Suspicious Stranger Skin CastlersUnusual100k: Redeem this code for an Ace Pilot Skin

Redeem this code for an Ace Pilot Skin TheBloxies: Redeem this code for the Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, and Bloxy Kill Effect

How to redeem codes in Roblox Arsenal

Also Read

The code redemption window for Arsenal. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Arsenal and look for the Twitter icon. Click to open the code redemption window. There will be a textbox where you can copy and paste the code you want to redeem. Once you have put the code in, you can click on the Redeem button underneath the text box.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Srijan Sen