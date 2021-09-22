×
Create
Notifications

Roblox Arsenal Codes (September 2021)

A featured image for Arsenal (Image via Roblox Corporation)
A featured image for Arsenal (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Feature

Roblox Arsenal pits players against each other in a race to cycle through a large inventory of weapons.

This game is a fast-paced, arcade-styled deathmatch. Roblox Arsenal players will be kitted with various weapons, from bazookas to assault rifles to hammers and books of spells.

For Roblox Arsenal players wanting something extra, there are plenty of promotional codes to redeem as of September 2021. They don't provide any in-game advantages but are full of skins and cosmetics.

Codes for Roblox Arsenal (September 2021)

A featured image for Arsenal. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
A featured image for Arsenal. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

  • GARCELLO: Redeem this code for a Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote
  • ROLVE: Redeem this code for the Fanboy Skin
  • POG: Redeem this code for 1,200 Bucks
  • Bandites: Redeem this code for the Bandites Announcer Voice
  • EPRIKA: Redeem this code for the Eprika Announcer Voice
  • FLAMINGO: Redeem this code for the Flamingo Announcer Voice
  • JOHN: Redeem this code for the John Announcer Voice
  • KITTEN: Redeem this code for the Koneko Announcer Voice
  • PET: Redeem this code for the PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
  • ANNA: Redeem this code for the Anna Skin
  • F00LISH: Redeem this code for the Jackeryz Skin
  • CBROX: Redeem this code for the Phoenix Skin
  • POKE: Redeem this code for the Poke Skin

Expired Codes

  • BLOXY: Redeem this code for Free Money
  • 3BILLY: Redeem this code for a Holoend Kill Effect
  • NEWMILO: Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual
  • NEWMILO (WOMAN): Redeem this code for the Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual
  • MILO: Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin
  • unusualbias: Redeem this code for Suspicious Stranger Skin
  • CastlersUnusual100k: Redeem this code for an Ace Pilot Skin
  • TheBloxies: Redeem this code for the Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, and Bloxy Kill Effect

How to redeem codes in Roblox Arsenal

Also Read

The code redemption window for Arsenal. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
The code redemption window for Arsenal. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Arsenal and look for the Twitter icon. Click to open the code redemption window. There will be a textbox where you can copy and paste the code you want to redeem. Once you have put the code in, you can click on the Redeem button underneath the text box.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी