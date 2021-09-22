Roblox Arsenal Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Arsenal pits players against each other in a race to cycle through a large inventory of weapons.
This game is a fast-paced, arcade-styled deathmatch. Roblox Arsenal players will be kitted with various weapons, from bazookas to assault rifles to hammers and books of spells.
For Roblox Arsenal players wanting something extra, there are plenty of promotional codes to redeem as of September 2021. They don't provide any in-game advantages but are full of skins and cosmetics.
Codes for Roblox Arsenal (September 2021)
Active Codes
- GARCELLO: Redeem this code for a Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote
- ROLVE: Redeem this code for the Fanboy Skin
- POG: Redeem this code for 1,200 Bucks
- Bandites: Redeem this code for the Bandites Announcer Voice
- EPRIKA: Redeem this code for the Eprika Announcer Voice
- FLAMINGO: Redeem this code for the Flamingo Announcer Voice
- JOHN: Redeem this code for the John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN: Redeem this code for the Koneko Announcer Voice
- PET: Redeem this code for the PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- ANNA: Redeem this code for the Anna Skin
- F00LISH: Redeem this code for the Jackeryz Skin
- CBROX: Redeem this code for the Phoenix Skin
- POKE: Redeem this code for the Poke Skin
Expired Codes
- BLOXY: Redeem this code for Free Money
- 3BILLY: Redeem this code for a Holoend Kill Effect
- NEWMILO: Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual
- NEWMILO (WOMAN): Redeem this code for the Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual
- MILO: Redeem this code for a Delinquent skin
- unusualbias: Redeem this code for Suspicious Stranger Skin
- CastlersUnusual100k: Redeem this code for an Ace Pilot Skin
- TheBloxies: Redeem this code for the Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, and Bloxy Kill Effect
How to redeem codes in Roblox Arsenal
Launch Roblox Arsenal and look for the Twitter icon. Click to open the code redemption window. There will be a textbox where you can copy and paste the code you want to redeem. Once you have put the code in, you can click on the Redeem button underneath the text box.
