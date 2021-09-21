Roblox Ice Skating Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Ice Skating Simulator lets players hit the ice and skate around with all of their friends.

In Roblox Ice Skating Simulator, players can obtain new skates to go faster and perform better, travel to different worlds, collect orbs, and even race against other players on the server.

For those wanting to give Roblox Ice Skating Simulator a try, here are some promotional codes they can use to get started on their ice skating adventure.

Codes for Roblox Ice Skating Simulator (September 2021)

A thumbnail created for Ice Skating Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

There are four active codes for Roblox Ice Skating Simulator as of September 2021. The most important ones are the Coins, Boost, and Slides codes. These will help players immensely.

Coins will allow for purchases and upgrades in-game, for cosmetics and more. Boost codes will assist in leveling up and reaching goals quicker. Lastly, Slides are what players must collect to get new types of skates within the game.

2021 : Redeem this code for special New Year Rewards

: Redeem this code for special New Year Rewards Christmas : Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins candy : Redeem this code for a Boost

: Redeem this code for a Boost Release: Redeem this code for 500 Slides

Expired Codes

There is only one expired code for Roblox Ice Skating Simulator. The code has never specified what rewards were given when it was used, so players aren't missing out on too much.

YEAR: Redeem this code for some special rewards

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ice Skating Simulator

The code redemption window for Ice Skating Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Steps to redeem Roblox codes:

Launch Roblox Ice Skating Simulator to begin the code redemption process. Once in the game, click on the Twitter icon. This will open up a new window with a text box inside. Copy and paste or type the chosen redeem code into the textbox where it reads "Enter Code Here." Click the Redeem button underneath and if the code is active and correctly entered, players will receive their reward.

These codes are a quick and easy way to get a leg up on the competition and fast-track a player's progress.

