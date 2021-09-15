Roblox Flicker Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Flicker is a murder mystery-style game that pits players against one another.

The gameplay goes through a cycle of nights. Each night, players may be tasked with interrogating suspects or protecting those they believe are innocent. One could be the murderer and staying hidden.

Roblox Flicker does have promotional codes created by the developers at JJ Studios. There is no tactical advantage for these codes, but Roblox Flicker players can use them to upgrade their in-game look.

Codes for Roblox Flicker (September 2021)

A thumbnail was created for Flicker. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

There is only one active code for Roblox Flicker as of September 2021. The code provides Coins that can be used for cosmetics and a cosmetic piece worn on your in-game avatar's head.

NOT_LIINK: Redeem this code to get 200 Coins and Elven Countess

Expired Codes

Of the few codes made for Roblox Flicker, two of them are currently expired. Be on the lookout for more codes in the future and the potential for these expired codes to be activated once more by the developers.

Since the game doesn't rely on purchases to improve your abilities in Roblox Flicker, any future codes will more than likely provide cosmetics or Coins like these.

FIRSTCODE: Redeem this code in a Flicker lobby to get 250 Coins

Redeem this code in a Flicker lobby to get 250 Coins ITSASECRET: Redeem this code to get 150 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Flicker

The code redemption window for Flicker. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Flicker works just like it does in many other Roblox games. First, you need to launch Roblox Flicker and look to the left side of the screen.

Also Read

Locate the Twitter icon and click on that. This will open the code redemption window with a textbox inside. Copy and paste the code into that textbox and press Enter to redeem.

This will add the respective Roblox Flicker reward to your character in-game. If the code is input correctly and active, you will be informed and see your Coin count increase.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar