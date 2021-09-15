Roblox Mansion of Wonder Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Mansion of Wonder is an experience on the platform specifically created for users who want to learn.

Roblox Mansion of Wonder is a place where hopeful developers can learn the ropes of Roblox Studio and put together some amazing special effects creations to show off to the world.

There are a handful of promotional codes available for Roblox Mansion of Wonder that provide accessories to players. These rewards can be used to dress up your in-game avatar.

Codes for Roblox Mansion of Wonder (September 2021)

One of the locations in Mansion of Wonder. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Roblox Mansion of Wonder isn't a game about winning. It is a learning experience. That means the codes available for it do not provide any tactical or monetary advantage.

Instead, they provide cosmetics for your character to wear while you roam around the Mansion of Wonder and learn all it has to offer. It doesn't hurt to look cool while being taught how to use Roblox Studio.

Glimmer: Redeem this code for a Head Slime hat accessory

ThingsGoBoom: Redeem this code for a Ghastly Aura waist accessory

ParticleWizard: Redeem this code for a Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory

FXArtist: Redeem this code for an Artist Backpack accessory

Boardwalk: Redeem this code for a Ring of Flames waist accessory

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for the Roblox Mansion of Wonder experience. All codes created for that experience as of September 2021 are currently active and redeemable.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mansion of Wonder

The fox that allows you to redeem codes in Mansion of Wonder. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem the promo codes for Roblox Mansion of Wonder, you will need to launch the experience on the platform. Once you are in, look for the sign that directs you to the Swag area.

Head to the Swag area and talk to the fashionable red fox. This will open the code redemption window. Copy and paste the code into the text box and click the Redeem button.

If the code is an active one entered correctly, you will be notified that it was successfully redeemed. The accessory for Roblox Mansion of Wonder will then be added to your inventory.

