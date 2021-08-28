Roblox Kitty Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Kitty is a survival game based on the popular cartoon Tom and Jerry.

The game is said to have similar gameplay mechanics as Granny and Hello Neighbor. Roblox Kitty selects players to be either a Mouse or Kitty, with the Mice needing to complete objectives and escape.

Of course, the goal of the Kitty is to hunt down the Mice and stop them in Roblox Kitty. If you are looking to step up your game in Roblox Kitty, use some codes to earn some Cheese.

Codes for Roblox Kitty (August 2021)

A thumbnail for Kitty. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The codes for Roblox Kitty, active or expired, as of August 2021, provide players with Cheese. Cheese is the in-game currency to purchase skins, items, and weapons. Some provide a surprise amount while others are a certainty.

Active Codes

Anniversary: Redeem this code to get a bunch of Cheese

Kitty1Year: Redeem this code to get a bunch of Cheese

ThanksYouAll: Redeem this code to get a bunch of Cheese

Expired Codes

TMF100: Redeem this code to get a bunch of Cheese

MetaverseEvent: Redeem this code to get a bunch of Cheese

SOM503: Redeem this code to get Cheese

ASB771: Redeem this code to get Cheese

GAB220: Redeem this code to get Cheese

Chapter11IsHere: Redeem this code to get Cheese

NewColorMinigame: Redeem this code to get Cheese

NewEnding: Redeem this code and get 10,000,000 Cheese

superdog: Redeem this code for Cheese

gremlintreats: Redeem this code and get Cheese

Snowi: Redeem this code and get 1,000,000 Cheese

NewMinigame: Redeem this code and get 5,000,000 Cheese

CH6ComingSoon: Cheese

EpicCheeseCode: Cheese

HappyNewYear: Redeem this code for Cheese

CH10ComingSoon: Redeem this code for Cheese

MerryChristmas: Redeem this code for Cheese

CH9SecretEnding: Redeem this code for Cheese

FUNhouseVlogs: Redeem this code for Cheese

Daylins: Redeem this code for Cheese

FUNHouseFamily: Redeem this code for Cheese

FGTeeV: Redeem this code for Cheese

Noodles: Redeem this code for Cheese

CH8SecretEndingIsHere: Redeem this code for Cheese

CH8SecretEnding: Redeem this code for Cheese

YoutuberSkins: Redeem this code for Cheese

AWG106: Redeem this code for Cheese

How to redeem codes in Roblox Kitty

The code redemption window in Kitty. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Kitty makes it really simple to redeem codes. Launch the game and click on the giant Shop button. A new window will appear where you can click on the Twitter logo.

That will open the Code screen. Copy and paste the code you want to use in the text box and hit the Redeem button. This will give you the respective reward in Roblox Kitty.

