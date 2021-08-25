Roblox Tapping Gods Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Tapping Gods is a bored player's dream of a game, with a surprising amount of things to do.

The game tasks players with using their Tap button to earn Taps that can be used to Rebirth and earn Diamonds. Taps and Diamonds can then be used to purchase a variety of in-game items.

For those just starting out in Roblox Tapping Gods, coming across Taps and Diamonds won't be too difficult. It can be made even easier with some promotional codes.

Codes for Roblox Tapping Gods (August 2021)

The code redemption window in Tapping Gods. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Tapping Gods has a ton of active codes as of August 2021. They provide pets to show off in the game, Diamonds to spend, and Taps to use. These codes are a great reward for newer and veteran players alike.

PORTALPET - Redeem this code for a Portal Pet

- Redeem this code for a Portal Pet WARPED - Redeem this code for a Pet

- Redeem this code for a Pet 20Million - Redeem this code for 20K Diamonds

- Redeem this code for 20K Diamonds SUPERREBIRTH - Redeem this code for 6k diamonds

- Redeem this code for 6k diamonds SORRY - Redeem this code for 10k diamonds

- Redeem this code for 10k diamonds MOVIES - Redeem this code for 6000 Diamonds

- Redeem this code for 6000 Diamonds KNIGHT - Redeem this code code for 6000 Diamonds

- Redeem this code code for 6000 Diamonds 200KGROUP - Redeem this code code for 5000 Diamonds

- Redeem this code code for 5000 Diamonds THANKYOU - Redeem this code code for 5000 Diamonds

- Redeem this code code for 5000 Diamonds ALIEN - Redeem this code code for an Alien Pet

- Redeem this code code for an Alien Pet Clownso - Redeem this code for 3000 diamonds

- Redeem this code for 3000 diamonds Blueso - Redeem this code for 1000 diamonds

- Redeem this code for 1000 diamonds Russo - Redeem this code for 500 taps

- Redeem this code for 500 taps BLUE - Redeem this code for 500 taps

- Redeem this code for 500 taps RELEASE - Redeem this code for 500 taps

- Redeem this code for 500 taps Filtered - Redeem this code for 250 taps and 250 diamonds

- Redeem this code for 250 taps and 250 diamonds CoolTapper - Redeem this code for 750 taps

- Redeem this code for 750 taps HIDDEN - Redeem this code for 245 diamonds

It is very easy to redeem codes in Roblox Tapping Gods. It works just like several other Roblox games. First, you need to login to Roblox Tapping Gods and begin playing.

On the left side of the screen, you will see the Twitter logo. Click on it to open up a new window with a text box inside. Copy and paste the code into that text box and click Redeem. This will give you the respective reward.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod