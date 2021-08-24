Roblox Infinity Power Simulator Codes (August 2021)

The Roblox Infinity Power Simulator tasks players with lifting objects to get stronger throughout their journey.

There are a handful of lifting simulators in Roblox, but this one doesn't just focus on lifting weights. There are plenty of objects for players to lift and gain power from in the Roblox Infinity Power Simulator.

Of course, you can always upgrade your character's looks, their special skills, and buy new things for them to lift. That is where the promo codes for Roblox Infinity Power Simulator come into play.

Codes for Roblox Infinity Power Simulator (August 2021)

A thumbnail for Infinity Power Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Coins and Gems are the main currencies of the Roblox Infinity Power Simulator. There aren't too many codes as of August 2021, but there are some to start you off well in this game.

They provide pets for you to show off, coins for you to spend, and Gems for you to get your character into shape with. The following are the currently active Roblox Infinity Power Simulator codes:

1KLIKES: Redeem this code for a free Legendary Pet

Redeem this code for a free Legendary Pet 100kVISITS: Redeem this code for 30 Gems

Redeem this code for 30 Gems 1M: Redeem this code for 10K Coins

Redeem this code for 10K Coins 5K: Redeem this code for 100 Star Coins

Redeem this code for 100 Star Coins 20KFAV: Redeem this code for a free Pet and Gems

There are no expired codes, so all you need to do is redeem each of them for their respective rewards.

Redeeming codes in the Roblox Infinity Power Simulator is as easy as it is in other Roblox titles. The first step is to simply launch the game. Once you are in, look for the Code button on the right side of the screen and clearly labeled.

The code redemption window in Infinity Power Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

You can't miss it. Click on it for a new window to appear with a text box inside of it. This is where you will put the codes.

Copy and paste the codes as they are case sensitive and need to be inputted exactly as they appear to work. Press confirm once the code is in place and the reward is granted.

