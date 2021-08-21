Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence Codes (August 2021)

Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence puts players right into action by setting up towers, defending them from enemies and earning rewards.

The game is in its Heroes and Villains update, adding even more to Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence. There are additional ways to defend your world and additional ways for it to be attacked.

Games like these can be overwhelming for newer players. Thankfully, the developers of Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence have added some promo codes to make starting the adventure a bit easier.

Codes for Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence (August 2021)

A featured image for World Defenders Tower Defence. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There aren't a ton of codes available for Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence. Overall, there are only two. The good news is that both of them are currently active codes.

These codes provide players with coins. These coins can be used to purchase items to help defend your world in Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence. Coins are the main currency of the game.

125K: Redeem this code for 125 Coins

Redeem this code for 125 Coins 100K: Redeem this code for 100 Coins

As per the game's page on the Roblox platform, a new code will be coming soon for more coins. The goal is 150K likes, which could mean a code for 150 Coins may be on the horizon.

Go give it a like if you want to ensure some more Coin codes for Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence. Until then, you can redeem the two active codes for a solid amount of Coins.

This is where you enter codes in World Defenders Tower Defence. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming these codes is super easy if you are familiar with how to redeem codes in other Roblox games. It works almost exactly the same. Just login to Roblox World Defenders Tower Defence.

There is a button labeled "Codes" on the left side of the screen. Click it to open a new window. It will have a text box where you can enter the code. Copy and paste it there. Press "Redeem," and you will receive your reward.

