Loomian Legacy codes (February 2024)

Loomian Legacy codes expand the boundaries of the game quite significantly, giving players access to various useful items and Boost Tokens. The latter, in particular, can help players find rare Loomians without having to seek them out for a long while. Use codes like NewYearNewCode to receive ten of such tokens.

New skins and mounts may also be available through codes, adding more flavor to the game. This Pokemon-inspired Roblox experience can become even more enjoyable thanks to such codes. In this article, you will find all the active codes for Loomian Legacy, along with a guide on using them.

Active Loomian Legacy codes

As of February 16, 2024, the following codes can be redeemed for rewards in Loomian Legacy. It is recommended for players to use them quickly, as they can expire without prior warning, rendering them inactive.

List of Loomian Legacy active codes Code Rewards JollySendoff 10x Boost Tokens NewYearNewCode 10x Boost Tokens NewYear2024 10x Boost Tokens

Inactive Loomian Legacy codes

These codes for Loomian Legacy can no longer be used to receive rewards. The good news is that the developers regularly refresh their active codes list to replace the expired ones. Thus, you won’t be missing out on rewards if a code expires before redemption.

List of Loomian Legacy inactive codes Code Rewards Yay100k Special Choochew skin Get10Tokens 10x Boost Tokens Sw1mWithMe Vari reskin and mount

How to redeem Active Loomian Legacy codes

You can redeem codes in Loomian Legacy by following these steps:

Start Loomian Legacy on Roblox.

Click the Open Store button on the top right to access the Codes button.

Click the Codes button and enter a working code into the Redeem Codes text box.

Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and return an error message upon detecting typos. We recommend using the copy-paste method while redeeming codes to avoid errors during the process.

Loomian Legacy codes and their importance

Codes for Loomian Legacy are used to obtain Boost Tokens, skins, and other useful items. There are a few different types of boosts, with some raising luck and others experience. Both boosts are essential for encountering and capturing rare Loomians, which is what makes them so sought-after.

Loomian Legacy code troubleshooting [How to fix]

When entering an incorrect or invalid code, Loomian Legacy will show an error message. At the moment, there are no server-side issues that prevent code redemption in the game. If something similar does occur in your game, restarting and reattempting the redemption process may work.

Where to find new Loomian Legacy codes

The developers of Loomian Legacy post new codes for the game regularly on their official X handle and Discord server. If you need a convenient place to return to for the latest codes, consider bookmarking this page. We will keep our active codes list updated as new additions are made to the game.

FAQs on Loomian Legacy codes

How many boost tokens are available through codes in Loomian Legacy?

You can receive up to 30 boost tokens by redeeming codes in Loomian Legacy.

What are the different types of rewards available through codes in Loomian Legacy?

Players can redeem codes for Loomian Legacy to receive boost tokens, skins, and more.

When are new codes added to Loomian Legacy?

The developers of Loomian Legacy add new codes to the game during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

