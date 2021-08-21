Roblox YouTube Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox YouTube Simulator is exactly what you think it is, allowing players to live the life of a YouTube star.
Players can create videos, upload them to the in-game version of YouTube and watch as they rack up views. Upgraded gear allows players to create better content.
It truly does give players the experience of being a YouTuber, albeit in a more exaggerated way. Roblox YouTube Simulator has a ton of codes for those looking to start their journey.
Codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator (August 2021)
There are quite a few active codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator as of August 2021. Some of them are a surprise, others give cosmetics, and some give in-game boosts.
Here are the active codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator:
- gun: Redeem this code to get a Gun
- minigun: Redeem this code to get a Minigun
- DOUBLEJUMP: Redeem this code for the ability to Double Jump
- sprint: Redeem this code to get a reward
- BLOO: Redeem this code to get a reward
- MINI SNOW: Redeem this code to get a Mini Snow Plaque
- FREEGREEN: Redeem this code to get 1x Super Energy for 120 seconds
- FREERED: Redeem this code to get 1x Speedy Soda for 120 seconds
- Milk: Redeem this code to get 1x Milk
- OBESE: Redeem this code to make your character fat
- ROOBYBUTTON: Redeem this code to get the YouTube Button
- Spongeb0b: Redeem this code to get free stuff
Redeeming codes on Roblox YouTube Simulator is similar to redeeming codes in other Roblox games. It is a very easy process that first requires you to login to the game.
From there, look for the button that is the Twitter logo. This will be on the left side of the screen. A new window will appear with a text box inside of it for you to put the code.
Copy and paste the code into the text box. They are case sensitive and need to be entered exactly as they appear. Press enter after putting in the code and the reward will be obtained.