Roblox YouTube Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox YouTube Simulator is exactly what you think it is, allowing players to live the life of a YouTube star.

Players can create videos, upload them to the in-game version of YouTube and watch as they rack up views. Upgraded gear allows players to create better content.

It truly does give players the experience of being a YouTuber, albeit in a more exaggerated way. Roblox YouTube Simulator has a ton of codes for those looking to start their journey.

Codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator (August 2021)

The main hub of YouTube Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There are quite a few active codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator as of August 2021. Some of them are a surprise, others give cosmetics, and some give in-game boosts.

Here are the active codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator:

gun: Redeem this code to get a Gun

Redeem this code to get a Gun minigun: Redeem this code to get a Minigun

Redeem this code to get a Minigun DOUBLEJUMP: Redeem this code for the ability to Double Jump

Redeem this code for the ability to Double Jump sprint: Redeem this code to get a reward

Redeem this code to get a reward BLOO: Redeem this code to get a reward

Redeem this code to get a reward MINI SNOW: Redeem this code to get a Mini Snow Plaque

Redeem this code to get a Mini Snow Plaque FREEGREEN: Redeem this code to get 1x Super Energy for 120 seconds

Redeem this code to get 1x Super Energy for 120 seconds FREERED: Redeem this code to get 1x Speedy Soda for 120 seconds

Redeem this code to get 1x Speedy Soda for 120 seconds Milk: Redeem this code to get 1x Milk

Redeem this code to get 1x Milk OBESE: Redeem this code to make your character fat

Redeem this code to make your character fat ROOBYBUTTON: Redeem this code to get the YouTube Button

Redeem this code to get the YouTube Button Spongeb0b: Redeem this code to get free stuff

Redeeming codes on Roblox YouTube Simulator is similar to redeeming codes in other Roblox games. It is a very easy process that first requires you to login to the game.

From there, look for the button that is the Twitter logo. This will be on the left side of the screen. A new window will appear with a text box inside of it for you to put the code.

Copy and paste the code into the text box. They are case sensitive and need to be entered exactly as they appear. Press enter after putting in the code and the reward will be obtained.

Edited by Gautham Balaji