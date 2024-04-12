Prior Extinction codes (April 2024)

Prior Extinction codes give players free resources when redeemed. In this game, players must take on the shape and form of a Jurassic creature that dates back to prehistoric times. They must fight for survival against other dinosaurs and make their way up to the top of the food chain by sheer domination. However, all of this is easier said than done to a newbie.

Luckily, they can use the codes listed below to obtain crucial resources for free in Prior Extinction. The rewards on offer will give players a head start, help them grow their dinosaur collections, unlock costly upgrades, and level up early.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for Prior Extinction every month. We’ll keep updating the article whenever new codes are for Prior Extinction released.

All Prior Extinction codes (Active)

Active codes for Prior Extinction (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the codes that are currently active in Prior Extinction. We strongly suggest you redeem them as soon as possible and avoid missing out on freebies. This list will be updated whenever newer codes for this title are released, so be sure to bookmark this page.

List of Active Codes for Prior Extinction TunnelDweller Redeem for 2,500 Amber (New) Laacer Redeem for a Mahajangasuchus WoofWoof Redeem for 2,500 Amber Easter Redeem for 1 Melanistic Egg, 1 Leucastic Egg, 1 Katan Egg, 1 Gadol Egg, and 1 Kabiyr Egg PostTV Redeem for a Mahajangasuchus

Prior Extinction Inactive codes

Inactive codes for Prior Extinction (Image via Roblox)

Below is the only code for Prior Extinction that has gone inactive as of now. If any code mentioned above fails to provide rewards, the list provided below will be updated accordingly.

List of Inactive Codes for Prior Extinction 2yearsBirthday Redeem for a free reward

How to redeem Prior Extinction codes

Redeem codes in Prior Extinction with ease (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Prior Extinction:

Launch Prior Extinction, and ensure you're connected to its server.

Press Code at the bottom of your screen to bring up the code redemption window.

at the bottom of your screen to bring up the code redemption window. Copy and paste an active code from the list above into the Input code here text box.

text box. Activate the code by pressing the Use Code button, and enjoy the free rewards.

Prior Extinction codes and their importance

Players of Prior Extinction can redeem promo codes to obtain free resources such as Amber and dinosaur eggs in the game. Amber is the primary currency used in the game, which can be spent on upgrades, superior dinosaur eggs, and cosmetic items. These resources acquired through code redemption will make a player's journey to the top of the leaderboards easier.

Prior Extinction code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Prior Extinction with ease (Image via Roblox)

As of now, Prior Extinction servers have no reported issues that could affect the code redemption process. However, if you enter an incorrect/expired code, an error message saying "[Entered code] This code doesn't exist!" will appear above the code redemption window. Errors when claiming active codes can be avoided by double-checking them for typos or copying and pasting them directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Prior Extinction codes?

To keep yourself updated with the latest codes for Prior Extinction and stay informed about Roblox news related to it, you can take any of the following steps: bookmark this page, follow the Prior Extinction's X handle, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or join the official Roblox group.

FAQs on Prior Extinction Codes

What is the latest Prior Extinction code?

TunnelDweller is the latest active code in Prior Extinction, which grants 2,500 Amber for free when redeemed.

Are Prior Extinction codes useful?

Yes. Redeeming codes in Prior Extinction allows players to acquire amber and dinosaur eggs without having to grind for them.

When will the active codes expire in Prior Extinction?

Currently, Prior Extinction codes don't have any known expiration dates. So, they could go inactive at any time or stay active for an extended time.

When will newer codes for Prior Extinction be released?

New Prior Extinction codes are typically released during holidays, through major game updates, and via specific in-game events.

