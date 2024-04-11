Spider-Man City Codes (April 2024)

Redeem the Spider-Man City codes to fill your treasury with free Cash, the in-game currency. You can purchase various Spider-Man outfits ranging from Miles Morales to Stan Lee's OG suits. That said, it is not an easy job to obtain money in the game as many will resort to grinding due to low yields from eliminating NPCs and super-villains.
Use the active codes in Spider-Man City to purchase the best and limited edition suits and avoid grinding.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Spider-Man City. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Spider-Man City are issued.
Active Spider-Man City Codes
Featured below are the active codes for Spider-Man City. As of now, they do not have any expiration dates, so the likelihood of them suddenly becoming inactive is always present. Remember that you must be a member of the developer's official Roblox group to redeem these codes.
Inactive Spider-Man City Codes
The following codes do not work as they have gone inactive over the last few in-game updates.
How to redeem Spider-Man City codes?
Follow these steps to redeem all the active codes in Spider-Man City:
- After you spawn on the map, hit the small settings icon on the left side of the screen.
- The code box will be displayed.
- Copy and paste a code in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to activate the code in Spider-Man City.
Spider-Man City codes usage and importance
There is a myriad of iconic suits available in Spider-Man City. Hence, we have curated a list of the finest skins that you can invest the newly obtained Cash in:
- SpiderMan [Far From Home] - $100 Cash
- SpiderMan [No Way Home] - $100 Cash
- Miles Morales [PS5] - $100 Cash
- Miles Morales [Jacket] - $250 Cash
- SpiderMan [1977] - $250 Cash
- Spider Woman [ATSV] - $250 Cash
- Spider Gwen [ATSV] - $500 Cash
- Night Monkey - $500 Cash
- SpiderMan [CLASSIC] - $1000 Cash
- SpiderMan [Raimi 1] - $1000 Cash
- Iron Spider [MCU] - $1000 Cash
- Spectacular SpiderMan - $1000 Cash
- SpiderMan [Wrestler] - $1000 Cash
- Spider Punk [ATSV] - $1250 Cash
- SpiderMan [Unlimited] - $2000 Cash
- Skibi Spidey [LIMITED] - $2000 Cash
- Zombie Spidey [LIMITED] - $2000 Cash
- Shield SpiderMan [LIMITED] - $2000 Cash
- Red Bird [LIMITED] - $2500 Cash
- Grime [LIMITED] - $2500 Cash
- Grim Goblin [LIMITED] - $7500 Cash
- REAL SPIDERMAN - $10000 Cash
- REAL SPIDERMAN 2 - $12000 Cash
Also check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas
Spider-Man City code troubleshooting [How to fix]
When an incorrect or typo-filled code is redeemed, a text saying "INVALID CODE" will appear inside the code box. Avoid this by copying and pasting the active codes throughout the redemption process.
Where to find new Spider-Man City codes?
You can find new codes on the game's official Discord channel. An easier option is to monitor our active codes list in Spider-Man City to learn about the latest entries.
FAQs on Spider-Man City codes
What are the latest codes in Spider-Man City?
As of now, there are no latest codes in Spider-Man City.
How much is the Deadpool suit in Spider-Man City?
You can purchase the Deadpool suit with $10000 Cash.
How to earn money in Spider-Man City?
You can defeat NPCs, go through hoops in the sky, and deliver pizzas to earn money without redeeming codes.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024