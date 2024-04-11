Spider-Man City Codes (April 2024)

Redeem the Spider-Man City codes to fill your treasury with free Cash, the in-game currency. You can purchase various Spider-Man outfits ranging from Miles Morales to Stan Lee's OG suits. That said, it is not an easy job to obtain money in the game as many will resort to grinding due to low yields from eliminating NPCs and super-villains.

Use the active codes in Spider-Man City to purchase the best and limited edition suits and avoid grinding.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Spider-Man City. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Spider-Man City are issued.

Active Spider-Man City Codes

Use the active Spider-Man City codes to get money (Image via Roblox)

Featured below are the active codes for Spider-Man City. As of now, they do not have any expiration dates, so the likelihood of them suddenly becoming inactive is always present. Remember that you must be a member of the developer's official Roblox group to redeem these codes.

List of Active Spider-Man City Codes Code Rewards YEAR2024 $500 Cash SAND $250 Cash 25MVISITS $250 Cash RESET $250 Cash SPIDEY $250 Cash CRIMSON $250 Cash NPC $250 Cash VALENTINE $250 Cash

Inactive Spider-Man City Codes

The following codes do not work as they have gone inactive over the last few in-game updates.

Inactive Spider-Man City Codes Code Reward SANTA Free Cash COLD Free Cash THANKSGIVING2023 Free Cash LOL Free Cash 10MVISITS Free Cash EVIL Free Cash

How to redeem Spider-Man City codes?

Code box in Spider-Man City (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow these steps to redeem all the active codes in Spider-Man City:

After you spawn on the map, hit the small settings icon on the left side of the screen.

The code box will be displayed.

Copy and paste a code in the Enter Code Here text box.

Hit the Redeem button to activate the code in Spider-Man City.

Spider-Man City codes usage and importance

Suits in Spider-Man City (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

There is a myriad of iconic suits available in Spider-Man City. Hence, we have curated a list of the finest skins that you can invest the newly obtained Cash in:

SpiderMan [Far From Home] - $100 Cash

SpiderMan [No Way Home] - $100 Cash

Miles Morales [PS5] - $100 Cash

Miles Morales [Jacket] - $250 Cash

SpiderMan [1977] - $250 Cash

Spider Woman [ATSV] - $250 Cash

Spider Gwen [ATSV] - $500 Cash

Night Monkey - $500 Cash

SpiderMan [CLASSIC] - $1000 Cash

SpiderMan [Raimi 1] - $1000 Cash

Iron Spider [MCU] - $1000 Cash

Spectacular SpiderMan - $1000 Cash

SpiderMan [Wrestler] - $1000 Cash

Spider Punk [ATSV] - $1250 Cash

SpiderMan [Unlimited] - $2000 Cash

Skibi Spidey [LIMITED] - $2000 Cash

Zombie Spidey [LIMITED] - $2000 Cash

Shield SpiderMan [LIMITED] - $2000 Cash

Red Bird [LIMITED] - $2500 Cash

Grime [LIMITED] - $2500 Cash

Grim Goblin [LIMITED] - $7500 Cash

REAL SPIDERMAN - $10000 Cash

REAL SPIDERMAN 2 - $12000 Cash

Spider-Man City code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code troubleshooting in Spider-Man City (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

When an incorrect or typo-filled code is redeemed, a text saying "INVALID CODE" will appear inside the code box. Avoid this by copying and pasting the active codes throughout the redemption process.

Where to find new Spider-Man City codes?

You can find new codes on the game's official Discord channel. An easier option is to monitor our active codes list in Spider-Man City to learn about the latest entries.

FAQs on Spider-Man City codes

What are the latest codes in Spider-Man City?

As of now, there are no latest codes in Spider-Man City.

How much is the Deadpool suit in Spider-Man City?

You can purchase the Deadpool suit with $10000 Cash.

How to earn money in Spider-Man City?

You can defeat NPCs, go through hoops in the sky, and deliver pizzas to earn money without redeeming codes.

