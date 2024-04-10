Anime Racing Clicker Codes (April 2024)

Discover the latest Anime Racing Clicker codes, a new Roblox game blending the excitement of clicking and racing. Unlike traditional racing games like Race Clicker, this one infuses the thrill of anime series into the races. Imagine competing in a One Piece-themed race. With Shurikens, as rewards for redeeming codes, these can then be used to unlock additional ninjas and upgrade your racer, enhancing your speed and performance on the track.

The objective of this game is to complete a race within two minutes. Even if you don't succeed, grinding to increase your speed and earn more Shurikens is always an option. In Anime Racing Clicker, enter the race with your favorite anime heroes and compete against other players to claim victory.

All Anime Racing Clicker Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Anime Racing Clicker (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As of now, the codes for Anime Racing Clicker listed below are valid and working. However, as they might expire at any time, you should claim them at the earliest.

List of Active Anime Racing Clicker Codes CODES REWARDS Colossus Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion (New) DevilFruit Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion (New) Hardcore Redeem for Free Lucky Potion Chainsaw Redeem for 2x Hero XP Boost Doubledown Redeem for 2x Shiruken Boost FreePetPlease Redeem for OP Hero Pet ChristmasEvent Redeem for 50 Gingerbread Cookies HeroLevelHype Redeem for 2x Hero XP Potion VoidOP Redeem for 1 Shuriken Potion AmazingCommunity Redeem for 2 Luck Potions VisitGoal30M Redeem for Luck Potion LikeGoal30k Redeem for Luck Potion TrickOrTreat Redeem for 5 free Candies VisitGoal10M Redeem for Boost LikeGoal10k Redeem for Luck Potion LikeGoal5k Redeem for Luck Potion SpinWheel Redeem for Two Wheel Spins Release Redeem for Free Ninja LikeGoal500 Redeem for Free Shuriken boost TrickOrTreat23 Redeem for 200 Candies HeavenWorld Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion Denji Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion GetPunch Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion FairySphere Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion WizardKing Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion UnagiyaShop Redeem for 1 Lucky, 1 Shuriken, and 1 XP Potion TailsBeast Redeem for 2 Shurikens Potions Visit80M Redeem for 2 Super Lucky Boosts SAOFTW Redeem for 2x Hero XP Boost EggsPlease Redeem for 200 Eggs Easter2023 Redeem for 100 Eggs DarkTitan Redeem for 2x Hero XP Boost LuckyTime Redeem for 2 Super Lucky Boosts DarkSea Redeem for 2x Hero XP Boost DarkDragon Redeem for 2x Hero XP Boost

Inactive Anime Racing Clicker codes

There are currently no expired codes in Anime Racing Clicker. Older codes won't stop you from progressing, so you may play your game without worrying about them.

How to redeem Anime Racing Clicker codes

Redeem codes in Anime Racing Clicker (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

In Anime Racing Clicker, redeeming codes is rather simple. Just take these actions:

Click on Anime Racing to start.

On the right side of the screen, click the Twitter Bird symbol.

Put the codes in the Code text field.

Select the Redeem option to obtain your rewards.

What are Anime Racing Clicker codes about, and what’s their importance?

Daily free spins in Anime Racing Clicker (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming the codes will get you access to Shurikens, which are awarded to the winners of races in Anime Racing Clicker. The more Shurikens you have, the quicker your racer will be. Shurikens are used to buy upgrades and more Ninja for your racer. You'll have an abundance of goods if you can pull this off; if not, you may grind to gain more speed and shurikens.

Anime Racing Clicker codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Racing Clicker invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Codes might not work due to several factors. You might have entered the wrong code; so, to ensure accuracy, copy the codes from this guide and paste them. Furthermore, given that time-sensitive codes are a feature of the majority of Roblox experiences, it's probable that these codes have expired.

Where to find new Anime Racing Clicker codes

Join the Clicker House-hosted Anime Racing Clicker Discord server and follow them on Twitter @MeloBlox to get the most recent game codes.

FAQs on Anime Racing Clicker codes

What are the latest Anime Racing Clicker codes?

The latest codes in Anime Racing Clicker are "Colossus" & "DevilFruit," which grants you one Lucky, one Shuriken, and one XP Potion.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Racing Clicker?

The code "Doubledown" grants you a 2x Shiruken Boost, making it the best code for being a quick racer.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Racing Clicker?

You may obtain Shurikens, which are given to the victors of races in Anime Racing Clicker, by redeeming the codes.

