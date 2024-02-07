Ninja Legends codes (February 2024)

Redeeming Ninja Legends codes is the best way to acquire free Chi and Gems. Some promo codes even offer Auto-Train, an essential feature that automatically generates Ninjitsu. Newbies with the code rewards can easily strengthen their ninjas and quickly rise to become the top players on the server. Coupled with that, they can avoid spending 49 Robux for Auto-Train +15 minutes and redeem the roboninja15 code to obtain it for free.
Use this article to learn about the active codes, their redemption process, and how to use them effectively.
Roblox: Ninja Legends codes [Active]
The following codes in Ninja Legends are verified to be working as of January 7, 2024.
Chi codes
Auto-Train codes
Gem codes
Soul codes
Roblox: Ninja Legends codes [Inactive]
How to redeem Ninja Legends codes?
Follow the steps listed below to activate all the codes in Ninja Legends within no time:
- Launch the experience and spawn on the map.
- Hit the blue Codes icon on the right-hand side of the game screen.
- The code box will appear; copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the Type Code Here text box.
- Now, hit the green-themed ENTER button to activate an active code in Ninja Legends.
Note: If you manually input the codes, double-check them before hitting the "ENTER" button. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typographical errors by copying and pasting them throughout the redemption process.
What are Ninja Legends codes about, and what's their importance?
All codes in Ninja Legends offer free Gems, Chi, Auto-Train, and Souls. The free Chi can be used to purchase pets from the Crystal hubs, while the newly obtained Gems can be traded for Gold, the in-game currency.
Additionally, the free Auto-Train feature proves beneficial as it allows players to stack up on Ninjitsu while being AFK. Ensure you have the right Belt equipped before using Auto-Train in Ninja Legends.
Ninja Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]
"Invalid Code" in red font will pop up inside the text box if you try redeeming an incorrect or wrong code. Also, there are no known server-related redemption issues. If you face any, simply restart the game and start over the redemption procedure.
Where to find new Ninja Legends codes?
Follow the developer's X handle to learn about the latest codes, in-game news, and updates. You can also join the Ninja Legends official Discord channel to get wind of the fresh codes. An easier option is that you can monitor our active codes table as it'll get updated with new codes whenever they are issued in Ninja Legends.
FAQs on Ninja Legends codes
What are the latest codes in Ninja Legends?
As of now, there are no latest codes in Ninja Legends.
What codes offer free Gems in Ninja Legends?
christmasninja500 is the only code in Ninja Legends that offers Gems.
When will the codes in Ninja Legends expire?
They do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment in Ninja Legends.
