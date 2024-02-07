Ninja Legends codes (February 2024)

  • home icon
By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 07, 2024 13:28 GMT
Ninja Legends codes
Ninja Legends codes (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Redeeming Ninja Legends codes is the best way to acquire free Chi and Gems. Some promo codes even offer Auto-Train, an essential feature that automatically generates Ninjitsu. Newbies with the code rewards can easily strengthen their ninjas and quickly rise to become the top players on the server. Coupled with that, they can avoid spending 49 Robux for Auto-Train +15 minutes and redeem the roboninja15 code to obtain it for free.

Use this article to learn about the active codes, their redemption process, and how to use them effectively.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Ninja Legends codes [Active]

Ninja Legends code box (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes in Ninja Legends are verified to be working as of January 7, 2024.

Chi codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Chi Codes

Code

Rewards

soulninja1000

1000 Chi

zenmaster15K

15k Chi

Chiinnerpeace5k

5k Chi

Chiskyblades10K

10k Chi

darkelements2000

2000 Chi

Chisilentshadows1000

1000 Chi

omegasecrets5000

5k Chi

ultrasecrets10k

10k Chi

elementmaster750

750 Chi

secretcrystal1000

750 Chi

skymaster750

750 Chi

legends700m

1200 Chi

dojomasters500

500 Chi

dragonlegend750

750 Chi

zenmaster500

500 Chi

epicelements500

500 Chi

goldninja500

500 Chi

goldupdate500

500 Chi

legends500m

1000 Chi

senseisanta500

500 Chi

blizzardninja500

500 Chi

mythicalninja500

500 Chi

legendaryninja500

500 Chi

shadowninja500

500 Chi

legends200M

1100 Chi

epicflyingninja500

500 Chi

flyingninja500

500 Chi

dragonwarrior500

500 Chi

swiftblade300

300 Chi

DesertNinja250

250 Chi

fastninja100

100 Chi

epicninja250

250 Chi

masterninja750

1000 Chi

Auto-Train codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Auto-Train codes

Code

Reward

epictrain15

Auto-Train +15 minutes

roboninja15

Auto-Train +15 minutes

Gem codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Gem codes

Code

Rewards

christmasninja500

500 Gems

Soul codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Soul codes

Code

Rewards

sparkninja20

20 Souls

soulhunter5

5 Souls

Roblox: Ninja Legends codes [Inactive]

List of Ninja Legends Inactive Codes

Code

Rewards

treeninja400

Free rewards

shurikencity500

Free rewards

epicturrets

Free rewards

launch100

100 Coins

epicturrets450

Free rewards

powers500

Free rewards

autotrain15

15 Minutes of Auto-Training

epictower350

Free rewards

Firstplanet250

Free rewards

bossbattle300

Free rewards

newgame500

Free rewards

waterfall500

Free rewards

epicsensei500

500 Chi

How to redeem Ninja Legends codes?

Codes icon in Ninja Legends (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to activate all the codes in Ninja Legends within no time:

  • Launch the experience and spawn on the map.
  • Hit the blue Codes icon on the right-hand side of the game screen.
  • The code box will appear; copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the Type Code Here text box.
  • Now, hit the green-themed ENTER button to activate an active code in Ninja Legends.

Note: If you manually input the codes, double-check them before hitting the "ENTER" button. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typographical errors by copying and pasting them throughout the redemption process.

What are Ninja Legends codes about, and what's their importance?

What are the codes in Ninja Legends about (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

All codes in Ninja Legends offer free Gems, Chi, Auto-Train, and Souls. The free Chi can be used to purchase pets from the Crystal hubs, while the newly obtained Gems can be traded for Gold, the in-game currency.

Additionally, the free Auto-Train feature proves beneficial as it allows players to stack up on Ninjitsu while being AFK. Ensure you have the right Belt equipped before using Auto-Train in Ninja Legends.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ninja Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code in Ninja Legends (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

"Invalid Code" in red font will pop up inside the text box if you try redeeming an incorrect or wrong code. Also, there are no known server-related redemption issues. If you face any, simply restart the game and start over the redemption procedure.

Where to find new Ninja Legends codes?

Follow the developer's X handle to learn about the latest codes, in-game news, and updates. You can also join the Ninja Legends official Discord channel to get wind of the fresh codes. An easier option is that you can monitor our active codes table as it'll get updated with new codes whenever they are issued in Ninja Legends.

FAQs on Ninja Legends codes

What are the latest codes in Ninja Legends?

As of now, there are no latest codes in Ninja Legends.

What codes offer free Gems in Ninja Legends?

christmasninja500 is the only code in Ninja Legends that offers Gems.

When will the codes in Ninja Legends expire?

They do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment in Ninja Legends.

