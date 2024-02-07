Ninja Legends codes (February 2024)

Redeeming Ninja Legends codes is the best way to acquire free Chi and Gems. Some promo codes even offer Auto-Train, an essential feature that automatically generates Ninjitsu. Newbies with the code rewards can easily strengthen their ninjas and quickly rise to become the top players on the server. Coupled with that, they can avoid spending 49 Robux for Auto-Train +15 minutes and redeem the roboninja15 code to obtain it for free.

Use this article to learn about the active codes, their redemption process, and how to use them effectively.

Roblox: Ninja Legends codes [Active]

Ninja Legends code box (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following codes in Ninja Legends are verified to be working as of January 7, 2024.

Chi codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Chi Codes Code Rewards soulninja1000 1000 Chi zenmaster15K 15k Chi Chiinnerpeace5k 5k Chi Chiskyblades10K 10k Chi darkelements2000 2000 Chi Chisilentshadows1000 1000 Chi omegasecrets5000 5k Chi ultrasecrets10k 10k Chi elementmaster750 750 Chi secretcrystal1000 750 Chi skymaster750 750 Chi legends700m 1200 Chi dojomasters500 500 Chi dragonlegend750 750 Chi zenmaster500 500 Chi epicelements500 500 Chi goldninja500 500 Chi goldupdate500 500 Chi legends500m 1000 Chi senseisanta500 500 Chi blizzardninja500 500 Chi mythicalninja500 500 Chi legendaryninja500 500 Chi shadowninja500 500 Chi legends200M 1100 Chi epicflyingninja500 500 Chi flyingninja500 500 Chi dragonwarrior500 500 Chi swiftblade300 300 Chi DesertNinja250 250 Chi fastninja100 100 Chi epicninja250 250 Chi masterninja750 1000 Chi

Auto-Train codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Auto-Train codes Code Reward epictrain15 Auto-Train +15 minutes roboninja15 Auto-Train +15 minutes

Gem codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Gem codes Code Rewards christmasninja500 500 Gems

Soul codes

List of Ninja Legends Active Soul codes Code Rewards sparkninja20 20 Souls soulhunter5 5 Souls

Roblox: Ninja Legends codes [Inactive]

List of Ninja Legends Inactive Codes Code Rewards treeninja400 Free rewards shurikencity500 Free rewards epicturrets Free rewards launch100 100 Coins epicturrets450 Free rewards powers500 Free rewards autotrain15 15 Minutes of Auto-Training epictower350 Free rewards Firstplanet250 Free rewards bossbattle300 Free rewards newgame500 Free rewards waterfall500 Free rewards epicsensei500 500 Chi

How to redeem Ninja Legends codes?

Codes icon in Ninja Legends (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to activate all the codes in Ninja Legends within no time:

Launch the experience and spawn on the map.

Hit the blue Codes icon on the right-hand side of the game screen.

icon on the right-hand side of the game screen. The code box will appear; copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the Type Code Here text box.

Now, hit the green-themed ENTER button to activate an active code in Ninja Legends.

Note: If you manually input the codes, double-check them before hitting the "ENTER" button. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typographical errors by copying and pasting them throughout the redemption process.

What are Ninja Legends codes about, and what's their importance?

What are the codes in Ninja Legends about (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

All codes in Ninja Legends offer free Gems, Chi, Auto-Train, and Souls. The free Chi can be used to purchase pets from the Crystal hubs, while the newly obtained Gems can be traded for Gold, the in-game currency.

Additionally, the free Auto-Train feature proves beneficial as it allows players to stack up on Ninjitsu while being AFK. Ensure you have the right Belt equipped before using Auto-Train in Ninja Legends.

Ninja Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code in Ninja Legends (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

"Invalid Code" in red font will pop up inside the text box if you try redeeming an incorrect or wrong code. Also, there are no known server-related redemption issues. If you face any, simply restart the game and start over the redemption procedure.

Where to find new Ninja Legends codes?

Follow the developer's X handle to learn about the latest codes, in-game news, and updates. You can also join the Ninja Legends official Discord channel to get wind of the fresh codes. An easier option is that you can monitor our active codes table as it'll get updated with new codes whenever they are issued in Ninja Legends.

FAQs on Ninja Legends codes

What are the latest codes in Ninja Legends?

As of now, there are no latest codes in Ninja Legends.

What codes offer free Gems in Ninja Legends?

christmasninja500 is the only code in Ninja Legends that offers Gems.

When will the codes in Ninja Legends expire?

They do not have any expiration dates and risk going inactive at any moment in Ninja Legends.

