Booth Game codes (April 2024)

Redeem Codes in Booth Game
Booth Game codes are the best way to expand and enhance your playtime in this Roblox experience. Offering the game’s primary currency, Minutes, these codes can completely change the trajectory of your playthrough progression by offering you early access to certain items, such as booths.

Best of all, these codes cost nothing to redeem and can be used by old as well as new players. This article includes a comprehensive list of active codes for Booth Game, along with a complete guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Booth Game. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Booth Game are issued.

All Booth Game codes (Active)

Here’s a complete list of codes for Booth Game that are confirmed to work. This can change in the future as Roblox codes have a built-in expiry date. Therefore, we recommend redeeming them quickly before they become inactive.

List of active Booth Game codes

Code

Rewards

20MilVisits

30 Minutes boost

XMas2023

40 Minutes boost

25KLikes

60 Minutes boost

BugFixes118

35 Minutes boost

VR-Fix101

30 Minutes boost

Booth Performance

40 Minutes boost

Blub Game

40 Minutes boost

NewMapHype

30 Minutes boost

SettingSave

30 Minutes boost

FixedRespawn67

30 Minutes boost

CookingNewMap

35 Minutes boost

Smooth20KLikes

60 Minutes boost

LateUpdate0521

25 Minutes boost

UniverseGlitch23

20 Minutes boost

BackFromBreak0331

70 Minutes boost

Incident0317

45 Minutes boost

LateUpdate0317

20 Minutes boost

Clean15KLikes

30 Minutes boost

ANewCodeYas0313

35 Minutes Boost

Inactive Booth Game codes

Here are the codes that can’t be used to receive rewards in Booth Game anymore. Still, you don’t need to worry about missing out on freebies, considering the developers’ tendency to replace inactive codes with new ones.

List of inactive Booth Game codes

Code

Rewards

BugFixes0223

Freebies

FrameRevamp

Freebies

BistroFeature

Freebies

LateUpdate0209

Freebies

Shutdown0203

Freebies

PatrickHouse

Freebies

BoothCleanUp

Freebies

New10KLikes

Freebies

FixedSeats141

Freebies

VCUPDATE

Freebies

Cool7.5KLikes

Freebies

FixedBlocklist1112

Freebies

How to redeem active Booth Game codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes for Booth Game:

  • Launch Booth Game through the Roblox Game client.
  • Click the Codes/Settings icon on the top right to open the code interface.
  • In the text box, enter a working code from the active codes table.
  • Press Enter to claim your rewards.
  • Do this for all active codes.

Roblox codes have a reputation for being strictly case-sensitive, making them more difficult to enter manually. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid errors while redeeming them for a faster and smoother redemption process.

Booth Game codes and their importance

Codes for Booth Game can be used to obtain Minutes, the game’s primary currency. Having plenty of minutes early on can help the player secure freebies that would otherwise take a long time to acquire through natural gameplay.

Unsurprisingly, this makes these codes highly sought-after by new and regular players of the game.

Booth Game code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Booth Game will show you an error when entering an incorrect or expired code. Currently, there are no server-related issues that disrupt the code system. If you find such an issue, restarting the game may resolve it.

Where to find new Booth Game codes

New codes for Booth Game can be found on the game’s official Twitter handle, Discord server, and Roblox group. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page for its active codes table, as it will be updated as soon as new ones come out.

FAQs on Booth Game codes

What freebies can I receive by redeeming codes for Booth Game?

You can obtain the game’s main currency, Minutes, by redeeming codes for Booth Game.

What is the latest code for Booth Game?

The code 20MilVisits is the latest addition to the Booth Game code list, using which you can get a 30-minute-long boost.

When are new codes added to Booth Game?

New codes for Booth Game are added during major game events, updates, and milestones.

