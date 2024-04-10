Booth Game codes (April 2024)

Booth Game codes are the best way to expand and enhance your playtime in this Roblox experience. Offering the game’s primary currency, Minutes, these codes can completely change the trajectory of your playthrough progression by offering you early access to certain items, such as booths.

Best of all, these codes cost nothing to redeem and can be used by old as well as new players. This article includes a comprehensive list of active codes for Booth Game, along with a complete guide on using them.

All Booth Game codes (Active)

Active codes for Booth Game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of codes for Booth Game that are confirmed to work. This can change in the future as Roblox codes have a built-in expiry date. Therefore, we recommend redeeming them quickly before they become inactive.

List of active Booth Game codes Code Rewards 20MilVisits 30 Minutes boost XMas2023 40 Minutes boost 25KLikes 60 Minutes boost BugFixes118 35 Minutes boost VR-Fix101 30 Minutes boost Booth Performance 40 Minutes boost Blub Game 40 Minutes boost NewMapHype 30 Minutes boost SettingSave 30 Minutes boost FixedRespawn67 30 Minutes boost CookingNewMap 35 Minutes boost Smooth20KLikes 60 Minutes boost LateUpdate0521 25 Minutes boost UniverseGlitch23 20 Minutes boost BackFromBreak0331 70 Minutes boost Incident0317 45 Minutes boost LateUpdate0317 20 Minutes boost Clean15KLikes 30 Minutes boost ANewCodeYas0313 35 Minutes Boost

Inactive Booth Game codes

Here are the codes that can’t be used to receive rewards in Booth Game anymore. Still, you don’t need to worry about missing out on freebies, considering the developers’ tendency to replace inactive codes with new ones.

List of inactive Booth Game codes Code Rewards BugFixes0223 Freebies FrameRevamp Freebies BistroFeature Freebies LateUpdate0209 Freebies Shutdown0203 Freebies PatrickHouse Freebies BoothCleanUp Freebies New10KLikes Freebies FixedSeats141 Freebies VCUPDATE Freebies Cool7.5KLikes Freebies FixedBlocklist1112 Freebies

How to redeem active Booth Game codes

How to redeem codes for Booth Game (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes for Booth Game:

Launch Booth Game through the Roblox Game client.

Click the Codes/Settings icon on the top right to open the code interface.

In the text box, enter a working code from the active codes table.

Press Enter to claim your rewards.

Do this for all active codes.

Roblox codes have a reputation for being strictly case-sensitive, making them more difficult to enter manually. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid errors while redeeming them for a faster and smoother redemption process.

Booth Game codes and their importance

Codes for Booth Game and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Booth Game can be used to obtain Minutes, the game’s primary currency. Having plenty of minutes early on can help the player secure freebies that would otherwise take a long time to acquire through natural gameplay.

Unsurprisingly, this makes these codes highly sought-after by new and regular players of the game.

Booth Game code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Booth Game (Image via Roblox)

Booth Game will show you an error when entering an incorrect or expired code. Currently, there are no server-related issues that disrupt the code system. If you find such an issue, restarting the game may resolve it.

Where to find new Booth Game codes

New codes for Booth Game can be found on the game’s official Twitter handle, Discord server, and Roblox group. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page for its active codes table, as it will be updated as soon as new ones come out.

FAQs on Booth Game codes

What freebies can I receive by redeeming codes for Booth Game?

You can obtain the game’s main currency, Minutes, by redeeming codes for Booth Game.

What is the latest code for Booth Game?

The code 20MilVisits is the latest addition to the Booth Game code list, using which you can get a 30-minute-long boost.

When are new codes added to Booth Game?

New codes for Booth Game are added during major game events, updates, and milestones.

