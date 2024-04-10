Undisputed Boxers Codes (April 2024)

Undisputed Boxers codes are a great way to start your journey as a world-class boxer in the sports-inspired Roblox experience. Offering free in-game cash, clan rerolls, appearance rolls and personality rolls, these codes can be a game-changer for every player. Such rerolls can help experienced players get a chance at re-picking their clans or personality types as well, adding variety to the game.

You don’t need to invest any real-world currency or Robux to use these codes, making them universally accessible. In this article, you will find all active codes for Undisputed Boxers, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Undisputed Boxers. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Undisputed Boxers are issued.

All Undisputed Boxers codes (Active)

Active codes for Undisputed Boxers (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a table of codes for Undisputed Boxers confirmed to be active at the moment. While they are active for now, it is currently not known when they may expire. Expired codes result in inaccessible freebies, which is why it is recommended to redeem them at the earliest.

List of active Undisputed Boxers codes Code Rewards ENJOYENJOY! 8,000 cash APRILFOOLS! Rare Clan Reroll UBUPDATEWHEN? Clan Reroll SERVERFIX! Clan Reroll GiveClan! Clan Reroll GiveClan2 Clan Reroll GiveClan3 Clan Reroll GiveClan4 Clan Reroll GiveClan5 Clan Reroll GiveClan6 Clan Reroll GiveClan7 Clan Reroll GiveClan8 Clan Reroll Open4Public Clan Reroll UPDATECOMINGSOON!! Clan Reroll ENJOY! Clan Reroll RemovalRelease Clan Reroll NewMuscleCap! Clan Reroll FreeRoll6 Clan Reroll FreeRoll7 Clan Reroll FreeRoll8 Clan Reroll FreeCash Personality Reroll CUFFSYSTEM! Clan Reroll JOINPOLICE Clan Reroll HappySunday Clan Reroll Freecode2 Personality Roll Freecode1 Personality Roll MOBILERELEASE Clan Reroll NOTDEADYET Clan Reroll TANKVSDAVIS Clan Reroll MEGALOBLOXCOMINGSOON Clan Reroll APPEARANCECHECK Appearance Roll PersonalityCheck Personality Roll POLICEUPDATE Personality Roll WATCHOUT Personality Roll 4kLIKESPLEASE Personality Roll

Inactive Undisputed Boxers codes

Below is a complete list of all inactive codes for Undisputed Boxers. These codes have been replaced with new ones that maintain or surpass the overall reward value. This means you won’t have to worry about losing rewards when the active codes expire.

List of inactive Undisputed Boxers codes Code Rewards NEWCODES2023 Freebies UBCODE Freebies PhoneUpdate Freebies FreeClanChange1 Freebies FreeClanChange2 Freebies FreeClanChange3 Freebies FreeClanChange4 Freebies PERSONALITYCHANGE4FREE Freebies NEWCODES! Freebies JOEUPDATEOUT! Freebies NEWRANKRING! Freebies CHAMPIONBELTS! Freebies

How to redeem active Undisputed Boxers codes

How to redeem codes for Undisputed Boxers (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for Undisputed Boxers:

Start Undisputed Boxers on the Roblox Player app.

Click the gear icon at the bottom right to access the code interface.

Input a working code in the code box on the bottom left and click Enter to receive your rewards.

to receive your rewards. Repeat for all working codes.

Like most Roblox codes, those for Undisputed Boxers are case-sensitive. Ignoring the proper case will cause errors, which is why it may be better to paste them directly from the list above instead. The copy-paste method is generally faster and more accurate, helping you avoid errors entirely.

Undisputed Boxers codes and their importance

Codes for Undisputed Boxers and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Undisputed Boxers can be used to receive in-game cash, clan rerolls, and personality rerolls. In-game cash can be used to purchase items and resources at the shop, while rerolls help players randomly receive a particular clan or personality type.

These make a noticeable difference in the overall gameplay experience, making them quite significant.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Undisputed Boxers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Undisputed Boxers (Image via Roblox)

Undisputed Boxers shows an error message when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. Currently, the game has no server-related issues that negatively impact its code system. If you find such an issue, rebooting the Roblox Game client may help address the issue.

Where to find new Undisputed Boxers codes

New codes for Undisputed Boxers can be found on the game's official social media channels, such as the Roblox group and Discord server. Alternatively, feel free to rely on this page for an active codes list, which will be updated when the title receives fresh ones.

FAQs on Undisputed Boxers codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Undisputed Boxers?

You can receive cash, clan rerolls, appearance rolls, and personality rolls by redeeming codes in Undisputed Boxers.

How much cash can I get through codes in Undisputed Boxers?

By redeeming codes in Undisputed Boxers, you can add 8,000 cash to your account for future use.

What is the newest code for Undisputed Boxers?

The code ENJOYENJOY! is the newest addition to the code list for Undisputed Boxers, rewarding 8,000 cash upon redemption.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024