Undisputed Boxers Codes (April 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 10, 2024 08:47 GMT
Redeem Codes in Undisputed Boxers
Undisputed Boxers codes are a great way to start your journey as a world-class boxer in the sports-inspired Roblox experience. Offering free in-game cash, clan rerolls, appearance rolls and personality rolls, these codes can be a game-changer for every player. Such rerolls can help experienced players get a chance at re-picking their clans or personality types as well, adding variety to the game.

You don’t need to invest any real-world currency or Robux to use these codes, making them universally accessible. In this article, you will find all active codes for Undisputed Boxers, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Undisputed Boxers. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Undisputed Boxers are issued.

All Undisputed Boxers codes (Active)

Active codes for Undisputed Boxers (Image via Roblox)
Here’s a table of codes for Undisputed Boxers confirmed to be active at the moment. While they are active for now, it is currently not known when they may expire. Expired codes result in inaccessible freebies, which is why it is recommended to redeem them at the earliest.

List of active Undisputed Boxers codes

Code

Rewards

ENJOYENJOY!

8,000 cash

APRILFOOLS!

Rare Clan Reroll

UBUPDATEWHEN?

Clan Reroll

SERVERFIX!

Clan Reroll

GiveClan!

Clan Reroll

GiveClan2

Clan Reroll

GiveClan3

Clan Reroll

GiveClan4

Clan Reroll

GiveClan5

Clan Reroll

GiveClan6

Clan Reroll

GiveClan7

Clan Reroll

GiveClan8

Clan Reroll

Open4Public

Clan Reroll

UPDATECOMINGSOON!!

Clan Reroll

ENJOY!

Clan Reroll

RemovalRelease

Clan Reroll

NewMuscleCap!

Clan Reroll

FreeRoll6

Clan Reroll

FreeRoll7

Clan Reroll

FreeRoll8

Clan Reroll

FreeCash

Personality Reroll

CUFFSYSTEM!

Clan Reroll

JOINPOLICE

Clan Reroll

HappySunday

Clan Reroll

Freecode2

Personality Roll

Freecode1

Personality Roll

MOBILERELEASE

Clan Reroll

NOTDEADYET

Clan Reroll

TANKVSDAVIS

Clan Reroll

MEGALOBLOXCOMINGSOON

Clan Reroll

APPEARANCECHECK

Appearance Roll

PersonalityCheck

Personality Roll

POLICEUPDATE

Personality Roll

WATCHOUT

Personality Roll

4kLIKESPLEASE

Personality Roll

Inactive Undisputed Boxers codes

Below is a complete list of all inactive codes for Undisputed Boxers. These codes have been replaced with new ones that maintain or surpass the overall reward value. This means you won’t have to worry about losing rewards when the active codes expire.

List of inactive Undisputed Boxers codes

Code

Rewards

NEWCODES2023

Freebies

UBCODE

Freebies

PhoneUpdate

Freebies

FreeClanChange1

Freebies

FreeClanChange2

Freebies

FreeClanChange3

Freebies

FreeClanChange4

Freebies

PERSONALITYCHANGE4FREE

Freebies

NEWCODES!

Freebies

JOEUPDATEOUT!

Freebies

NEWRANKRING!

Freebies

CHAMPIONBELTS!

Freebies

How to redeem active Undisputed Boxers codes

How to redeem codes for Undisputed Boxers (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for Undisputed Boxers:

  • Start Undisputed Boxers on the Roblox Player app.
  • Click the gear icon at the bottom right to access the code interface.
  • Input a working code in the code box on the bottom left and click Enter to receive your rewards.
  • Repeat for all working codes.

Like most Roblox codes, those for Undisputed Boxers are case-sensitive. Ignoring the proper case will cause errors, which is why it may be better to paste them directly from the list above instead. The copy-paste method is generally faster and more accurate, helping you avoid errors entirely.

Undisputed Boxers codes and their importance

Codes for Undisputed Boxers and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Undisputed Boxers can be used to receive in-game cash, clan rerolls, and personality rerolls. In-game cash can be used to purchase items and resources at the shop, while rerolls help players randomly receive a particular clan or personality type.

These make a noticeable difference in the overall gameplay experience, making them quite significant.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Undisputed Boxers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Undisputed Boxers (Image via Roblox)
Undisputed Boxers shows an error message when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. Currently, the game has no server-related issues that negatively impact its code system. If you find such an issue, rebooting the Roblox Game client may help address the issue.

Where to find new Undisputed Boxers codes

New codes for Undisputed Boxers can be found on the game's official social media channels, such as the Roblox group and Discord server. Alternatively, feel free to rely on this page for an active codes list, which will be updated when the title receives fresh ones.

FAQs on Undisputed Boxers codes

What are the different rewards obtainable through codes in Undisputed Boxers?

You can receive cash, clan rerolls, appearance rolls, and personality rolls by redeeming codes in Undisputed Boxers.

How much cash can I get through codes in Undisputed Boxers?

By redeeming codes in Undisputed Boxers, you can add 8,000 cash to your account for future use.

What is the newest code for Undisputed Boxers?

The code ENJOYENJOY! is the newest addition to the code list for Undisputed Boxers, rewarding 8,000 cash upon redemption.

