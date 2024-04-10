Mistypeak Codes (April 2024)

Mistypeak codes can be used to obtain thousands of runes in this Roblox experience. Using runes, you can get early access to new cosmetic options in the game, such as makeup and outfits. These items can be a great addition to the title’s role-playing experience. Best of all, these codes don’t cost anything, making them accessible to everyone.

This article lists all active codes for Mistypeak and gives a tutorial on using them.

All Mistypeak codes (Active)

Active codes for Mistypeak (Image via Roblox)

Listed in the table below is every code confirmed to be working for Mistypeak. Try to use them before they expire, as they can do so without any prior warning.

List of active Mistypeak codes Code Rewards Bloodbending 2,000 Runes Sokkagurl 1,250 Runes yayhey17k 1,070 Runes spookyseason23 1,300 Runes vampireslay 1,250 Runes summerontwt 1,500 Runes cowgirlbaddieslay 1,500 Runes foggymountain 1,500 Runes birthdaybash2023 1,500 Runes patlovesbts 1,500 Runes omgslay12k 1,500 Runes mistypeakingat12k 2,100 Runes pigsarenotcool11k 1,600 Runes ty11klikes 1,750 Runes 10kLikesTHANKYOU 1,500 Runes marchlikegoal1yay 1,250 Runes 10klikesparttwooo 1,500 Runes FebRunesCode2 1,500 Runes

Inactive Mistypeak codes

The following codes for Mistypeak no longer work. On the bright side, the developers will replace them with new ones that retain the overall value of the rewards. It’s only a matter of time before new codes are added to the game’s code list, so you don’t have to worry about missing out.

List of inactive Mistypeak codes Code Rewards spacedayslay Freebies FebRunesCode Freebies JanuaryRunesCode1 Freebies RunesCodeYay Freebies HappyNewYear Freebies happyholidays22 Freebies mistytrading Freebies

How to redeem active Mistypeak codes

How to redeem codes for Mistypeak (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following guide to successfully redeem codes in Mistypeak:

Start Mistypeak on the Roblox Game client.

After loading into the game, click the Gift Box icon on the left side to access the code menu.

icon on the left side to access the code menu. Input a working code in the text box and hit the Enter key on your keyboard to receive your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Typically, Roblox codes are case-sensitive, but this does not apply to those for Mistypeak. This means you can type them in either uppercase or lowercase without worrying about failed redemptions. Alternatively, you can use the copy-paste method to redeem codes at a faster pace.

Mistypeak codes and their importance

Codes for Mistypeak and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes in Mistypeak can be used to obtain runes, the primary currency of the game. Runes are used at the in-game shop to unlock new cosmetic options, which can be quite transformative to the player’s role-playing experience. Thus, they directly improve the game for all players, no matter the skill or experience level.

Mistypeak code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Mistypeak (Image via Roblox)

Mistypeak displays an error message if an inactive or incorrect code is typed.

Players have yet to discover server-side issues that negatively affect its code system. If you run into such an error, consider rebooting the Roblox game client to see if the system works as intended again.

Where to find new Mistypeak codes

You can find new codes for Mistypeak on the title's official X handle and Discord server, along with news. Alternatively, use this page as a convenient place to find the latest updates to the game's code list.

FAQs on Mistypeak codes

When are new codes added to Mistypeak?

New codes are added to Mistypeak during major game updates, milestones, and events.

What rewards can be received through codes in Mistypeak?

You can use codes in Mistypeak to receive thousands of runes, using which you can unlock cosmetic items.

What is the best code in Mistypeak?

The code mistypeakingat12k can be used to obtain 2,100 runes in Mistypeak, making it the best in the game.

