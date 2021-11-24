How to gain subscribers in Roblox YouTube Simulator

Gaining subscribers on YouTube is what helps channels grow, and that also applies when playing Roblox YouTube Simulator.

The gameplay loop for Roblox YouTube Simulator isn’t far from its real-life counterpart. Players can shoot videos, gain views and, if they are good enough, increase their subscribers. More subscribers means more money, better equipment, and more views.

Roblox YouTube Simulator: How to gain subscribers

3) Start shooting videos

Record videos with your on-hand device (Image via Roblox)

When logging into Roblox YouTube Simulator, players aren’t given much direction as to how to gain subscribers. To start with, they need videos to upload to their YouTube channel. This is done via their recording device. Here’s how it works:

Step 1 : Along the bottom of the screen you will see a smartphone. Select it.

: Along the bottom of the screen you will see a smartphone. Select it. Step 2 : Now your avatar will start recording videos.

: Now your avatar will start recording videos. Step 3 : The bar above your avatar will slowly fill up. Select the dots on the screen to make it fill faster or press E on your keyboard. You can also click the dots and press E at the same time.

: The bar above your avatar will slowly fill up. Select the dots on the screen to make it fill faster or press E on your keyboard. You can also click the dots and press E at the same time. Step 4: Keep recording videos until you have reached the maximum number of SD cards.

Players have a limited number of SD cards (Image via Roblox)

Look on the left-hand side. There are several menu options. The most important one is the number of SD cards you are filling up as you shoot videos. Players start off with a limit of 250 SD cards.

2) Edit YouTube videos

Computers convert SD cards into YouTube videos (Image via Roblox)

Shooting videos doesn’t convert into views or subscribers; videos have to be edited. To do this, you have to visit your studio and start cutting the clips. Here’s how:

Step 1 : In the bottom-left corner of the screen, select To Studio. Sit in the chair facing your computer.

: In the bottom-left corner of the screen, select To Studio. Sit in the chair facing your computer. Step 2 : Press E or tap on the computer to start editing. Like recording videos, a bar above your head will start filling up.

: Press E or tap on the computer to start editing. Like recording videos, a bar above your head will start filling up. Step 3: Press E, select the dots, or both, to fill up the editing bar.

As you are editing, all the SD cards that were used for recording will quickly diminish to zero. They are being converted into YouTube videos, which generate views and, more importantly, subscribers.

1) Gaining subscribers faster

The Upgrades store has better PCs and recording devices (Image via Roblox)

Recording and editing videos starts off very slow in Roblox YouTube Simulator. Only a fraction of views will turn into subscribers. By investing money earned from videos, better equipment can be bought.

To get anywhere in Roblox YouTube Simulator, players need to invest in better equipment, such as computers, recording devices, and SD cards. Every new upgrade speeds up the gameplay loop of recording and editing. Players can pick up new gear at the Upgrades store.

Step 1 : Pick a new recording device on the left side of the Upgrades store.

: Pick a new recording device on the left side of the Upgrades store. Step 2 : Pick a new computer on the right side of the Upgrades store.

: Pick a new computer on the right side of the Upgrades store. Step 3: Select the plus sign next to the SD card. Enter in the number of SD cards you want to upgrade your storage to. Every one dollar can be converted into one SD card.

