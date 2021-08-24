Roblox SharkBite Codes (August 2021)

Roblox SharkBite tasks players with surviving on a both using their skills and tools against a ravenous shark.

There are a variety of modes and a ton of different ways for players to survive in SharkBite. You can even play as the Shark if you are lucky enough to be selected by the game.

Either as the Shark or a survivor, you will be collecting Shark Teeth. This is the main currency in Roblox SharkBite. There are plenty of codes to help add to your total, as well.

Codes for Roblox SharkBite (August 2021)

A thumbnail for SharkBite. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Shark Teeth are used to buy new sharks to play as, different boats to defend, and to supply your armory with the tools and weapons needed to fend off the in-game shark attacks.

There are a load of codes available to provide Roblox SharkBite players with Shark Teeth. As of August 2021, here are the active codes:

DUCKYRAPTOR : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth FROGGYBOAT : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth SKELETONS : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth GHOSTS : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth SimonsSpace : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth 20KDISCORD: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

There are also a handful of codes that have expired in Roblox SharkBite. These codes could become active again if the developers choose to reactivate them. Stay tuned to see if these expired codes work again for even more Shark Teeth.

STEALTH : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth LegendaryGun! : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth NewShark : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth EditShark! : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth NewGun : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth mosasaurus : Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth SwimingLizard: Redeem this code for 50 Shark Teeth

All of the codes for Roblox SharkBite are case sensitive and need to be input exactly as they appear in order to successfully redeem them. To redeem them, login to the game.

There is a box on the left of the screen. Look to the left of the mute button and you will see it. Click on it to open the text box. Copy and paste the code, hit enter, and the reward will be yours.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod