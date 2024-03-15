Roblox The Hunt: First Edition - Official Rewards, Gold Track Items, Avatar Items, and more 

Recently, the official rewards for Roblox The Hunt: First Edition were unveiled. Participants must complete a variety of challenges to obtain 13 exclusive UGC rewards. The official event page gave us a sneak peek of what is to come in the inaugural The Hunt metaverse event. The rewards are supposedly split into Gold Track and Free sections. The former costs Robux to unlock, while the latter is free and can be obtained using badges.

This article covers all the official rewards, including the avatar items in The Hunt: First Edition, along with their official descriptions.

All the official rewards in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Below are all the official rewards in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition:

Gold Track Rewards in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

The Infinite UGCs and Vault Star Headphones boast a golden theme and are likely part of the Gold Track section. Here are all the Gold Track rewards to collect in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition:

Vault Star Headphones

Featured image of Vault Star Headphones (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"These headphones? Oh, well it's actually a funny story. I was hanging out with this video star... This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Infinite Holo-pendant

Featured image of Infinite Holo-pendant (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"In the Infinity Vault, all that glitters is not gold. Sometimes it's Holo-gold. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Infinite Holo-scepter

Featured image of Infinite Holo-scepter (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"Wield the power of the infinite. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Infinite Hunter's Wings

Featured image of Infinite Hunter's Wings (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"For explorers who prefer a little more bling with their wing. This item was acquired during The Hunt:First Edition"

Infinite Hunter's Hood

Featured image of Infinite Hunter's Hood (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"What it lacks in stealthiness, it more than makes up in opulence. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Infinite Hunter's Crown

Featured image of Infinite Hunter's Crown (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"Behold! This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Free Rewards in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

These rewards are expected to be in the free section of Roblox The Hunt: First Edition. You can simply complete the challenges using portals, earn badges, and return to the hub to claim these rewards.

The Hunt: First Edition T-Shirt

Featured image of The Hunt: First Edition T-Shirt (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"The Infinity Vault contains a multitude of commemorative T-Shirts. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

First-Edition Hunt Pin

Featured image of First-Edition Hunt Pin (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"Shout it from the forums...First! This avatar item was acquire during The Hunt: First Edition"

Vault Explorer's Crown

Featured image of Vault Explorer's Crown (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"This is your crowning achievement. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Vault Explorer's Cowl

Featured image of Vault Explorer's Cowl (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"For explorers that like to keep a low profile. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Vault Explorer's Wings

Featured image of Vault Explorer's Wings (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"Your non-stop flight to the infinite vault is now boarding. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Staff of the Vault Explorer

Featured image of Staff of the Vault Explorer (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"Many sorcerers and other magic users have found themselves in the infinite, though most have done so accidentally. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

Vault Holo-compass

Featured image of Vault Holo-compass (Image via Roblox)

Official description:

"6th-dimensional orienteering is more of an art than a science. But you still wouldn't want to go wandering the infinite without one of these. This avatar item was acquired during The Hunt: First Edition"

