Roblox The Hunt: First Edition - The Hunt Hub, rewards, and more 

With The Hunt: First Edition just around the corner, Roblox has shared a sneak peek of what’s to come in the grand, multi-experience-based metaverse event. The announcement page from their latest X post reveals that Robloxians will be able to explore the Infinity Vault, complete quests, earn badges, and claim rewards in the upcoming The Hunt: First Edition Hub experience.

The official description of the Infinite Vault concludes with:

"In the Infinite Vault what’s old is new, and new is old. Have you traveled forwards or backwards in time? Which way you go does not matter — only how many treasures you gather."

The Hunt: First Edition Hub sneak peek

After launching it on Roblox, your avatar will spawn inside the Infinity Vault. From there, you can use portals to teleport, complete challenges, collect badges, and return to The Hunt Hub to claim rewards. Furthermore, you can also keep track of your progress in-game.

The Hunt: First Edition rewards overview

Before the online game platform's latest X post, it was revealed that owners of the Deathwalker bundle will unlock a "glorious bounty" in The Hunt. This alarmed many, as they labeled the event pay-to-win. However, Roblox quickly responded with the following comment:

"Rest assured that this event will not be pay-to-win."

On the official page, it was mentioned that all the rewards are "rare and elusive," and they can only be unlocked via the badges you earn after completing quests. All The Hunt rewards are limited edition, and you can also purchase exclusive event-themed items using Robux.

Roblox YouTubers joining The Hunt: First Edition

Surprisingly, Roblox managed to bring in eight popular metaverse-based content creators for The Hunt. All the invited YouTubers boast significant fan followings and are expected to post videos about the upcoming Roblox event.

Here are the invited Roblox YouTubers:

Lana's Life

KreekCraft

Conor3D

DeeterPlays

ZeDarkAlien

BeaPlays

JD

Numerous

FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Are badges important in The Hunt: First Edition?

Yes, the entire event runs on badges, as you can only claim free rewards using them.

When will The Hub experience be released on Roblox?

You can expect the game to go live on March 15, 2024, at 10 am PT.

How do I obtain rewards in The Hunt?

After earning enough badges, return to The Hunt Hub to claim your favorite rewards.

