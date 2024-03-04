Roblox Korblox Deathwalker: Price, how to buy, and more 

Recently, the Roblox Korblox Deathwalker bundle debuted in the metaverse after much anticipation. Before its release, the developers posted a small leak on the official Roblox X account, leading many to assume that an egg hunt was scheduled to take place. However, the surprise turned out to be a new limited-edition bundle that boasts 20 items, including seven animations.

Here are some details about this exclusive limited edition Roblox bundle.

Price of Roblox Korblox Deathwalker

The Korblox Deathwalker in Roblox is priced at 29,000 Robux, approximately $362. Keep in mind that this bundle will be available on the Roblox marketplace until March 31, 2024.

How to buy Roblox Korblox Deathwalker?

Hit the Buy button to purchase the Deathwalker bundle (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow these simple steps to purchase the Korblox Deathwalker in Roblox:

Launch the Roblox website or application.

Type Korblox Deathwalker in the search bar and find the bundle.

in the search bar and find the bundle. The bundle will appear with a small New tag. Select the UI to open the purchase interface.

tag. Select the UI to open the purchase interface. Hit the green Buy button to buy the bundle.

What happens after you unbundle the Roblox Korblox Deathwalker?

All the items in the Deathwalker bundle (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

You'll receive the following Korblox-themed items after opening the bundle:

Korblox Deathwalker - Left Arm

Korblox Deathwalker - Right Arm

Korblox Deathwalker - Left Leg

Korblox Deathwalker - Right Leg

Korblox Deathwalker - Torso

Korblox Deathwalker - Head

Korblox Deathwalker - Cape - Jackets (Type)

Korblox Deathwalker - Korblox Deathwalker - Helmet - Hat (Type)

Korblox Deathwalker - Left Pauldron

Korblox Deathwalker - Right Pauldron

Korblox Deathwalker - Scythe - Back (Type)

Rthro Climb

Rthro Fall

Rthro Idle

Rthro Jump

Rthro Run

Rthro Swim

Rthro Walk

Korblox Deathwalker - Costume

FAQs on Roblox Korblox Deathwalker

Is the Korblox Deathwalker bundle worth buying in Roblox?

If you're a fan of Korblox, then the answer is yes. Additionally, this is the first Korblox bundle with special ambient effects.

Will the Korblox Deathwalker return after March 31, 2024?

There's no confirmation of whether this bundle would return after its initial expiration date. Other Roblox bundles, like the infamous Headless Horseman, occasionally return to the marketplace during Halloween.

How much does the Korblox Deathspeaker cost in Roblox?

Currently, you must spend 17,000 Robux to purchase the Deathspeaker bundle.

