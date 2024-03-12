Every possible Roblox The Hunt: First Edition games

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is an upcoming event slated to commence in the metaverse. Initially teased through a couple of X posts, many speculated the return of the iconic Easter Egg Hunt. However, the reveal surprised everyone as it unfolded into a hunt-based event across various prominent Roblox titles. Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is set to kick off on March 15, 2024, at 10 AM PT.

This article features all the games confirmed to be part of Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

Featured Roblox Games in The Hunt: First Edition

Expand Tweet

As of now, the following Roblox experiences are confirmed to be part of The Hunt: First Edition:

3008

Arm Wrestle Simulator

Astro Renaissance

Bayside Highschool

Bed Wars

Berry Avenue

Bike of Bell

Blade Ball

Car Dealership Tycoon

Carry a Friend!

Catalog Avatar Creator

Cheese Tower Defense

Combat Warriors

Deadly Decisions

DOORS (Maybe)

(Maybe) Dragon Adventures

Dress to Impress

Drive World

Driving Empire

Dungeon Quest

Easy Obby

Emergency Hamburg

Football Fusion 2

Funky Friday

Giga Mansion Tycoon

Gunfight Arena

Livetopia

Lumberjack Simulator

Maple Hospital

Mega Mansion Tycoon

Military Tycoon

Miraculous RP

Murderers vs. Sheriffs

Myth Game: Go to sleep and have a Dream or Night

Natural Disaster Survival (Maybe)

(Maybe) Need More Friends

Obby but you're on a Bike

Pet Simulator 99

Piggy (Maybe)

(Maybe) Plane Crazy

PLS Donate

Project Smash

Pull a Sword

Ragdoll Universe

RB Battles

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Royale High

SCP: Roleplay

Shindo Life

Slap Battles

Sonic Speed Simulator

Spongebob Simulator

Super Fun Obby

Swordburst 3

The Floor is Lava

The Mimic

The Strongest Battlegrounds

Toilet Tower Defense

Tower Defense Simulator

Treasure Hunt Sim

Tsunami Game

Twilight Daycare

War Tycoon

Wild Horse Islands

World Zero

While most featured games have been confirmed to be part of the event by popular content creators, this list will be updated during any official changes. Stay tuned for the latest information, and use this list to track all the limited-edition badges and UGCs.

Also check: 100 unique Roblox usernames

FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

How many Roblox games are set to host The Hunt: First Edition?

65 Roblox experiences are expected to be involved in the metaverse event.

When will Roblox The Hunt: First Edition end?

While the official end date is not announced, participants can anticipate the event to last a few weeks.

How many games have made official announcements about The Hunt: First Edition?

Several games, such as Royale High, Sonic Speed Simulator, Football Fusion 2, and Wild Zero, have made official announcements regarding their participation in The Hunt: First Edition on their X accounts.

How to obtain The Hunt: First Edition Badges?

Most of the confirmed games feature The Hunt: First Edition Badge in their Badges interface. After the Hunt starts, these badges can be acquired by completing in-game event challenges.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes