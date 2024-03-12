Every possible Roblox The Hunt: First Edition games

Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is an upcoming event slated to commence in the metaverse. Initially teased through a couple of X posts, many speculated the return of the iconic Easter Egg Hunt. However, the reveal surprised everyone as it unfolded into a hunt-based event across various prominent Roblox titles. Roblox The Hunt: First Edition is set to kick off on March 15, 2024, at 10 AM PT.
This article features all the games confirmed to be part of Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.
Featured Roblox Games in The Hunt: First Edition
As of now, the following Roblox experiences are confirmed to be part of The Hunt: First Edition:
- 3008
- Arm Wrestle Simulator
- Astro Renaissance
- Bayside Highschool
- Bed Wars
- Berry Avenue
- Bike of Bell
- Blade Ball
- Car Dealership Tycoon
- Carry a Friend!
- Catalog Avatar Creator
- Cheese Tower Defense
- Combat Warriors
- Deadly Decisions
- DOORS (Maybe)
- Dragon Adventures
- Dress to Impress
- Drive World
- Driving Empire
- Dungeon Quest
- Easy Obby
- Emergency Hamburg
- Football Fusion 2
- Funky Friday
- Giga Mansion Tycoon
- Gunfight Arena
- Livetopia
- Lumberjack Simulator
- Maple Hospital
- Mega Mansion Tycoon
- Military Tycoon
- Miraculous RP
- Murderers vs. Sheriffs
- Myth Game: Go to sleep and have a Dream or Night
- Natural Disaster Survival (Maybe)
- Need More Friends
- Obby but you're on a Bike
- Pet Simulator 99
- Piggy (Maybe)
- Plane Crazy
- PLS Donate
- Project Smash
- Pull a Sword
- Ragdoll Universe
- RB Battles
- Restaurant Tycoon 2
- Royale High
- SCP: Roleplay
- Shindo Life
- Slap Battles
- Sonic Speed Simulator
- Spongebob Simulator
- Super Fun Obby
- Swordburst 3
- The Floor is Lava
- The Mimic
- The Strongest Battlegrounds
- Toilet Tower Defense
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Treasure Hunt Sim
- Tsunami Game
- Twilight Daycare
- War Tycoon
- Wild Horse Islands
- World Zero
While most featured games have been confirmed to be part of the event by popular content creators, this list will be updated during any official changes. Stay tuned for the latest information, and use this list to track all the limited-edition badges and UGCs.
FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition
How many Roblox games are set to host The Hunt: First Edition?
65 Roblox experiences are expected to be involved in the metaverse event.
When will Roblox The Hunt: First Edition end?
While the official end date is not announced, participants can anticipate the event to last a few weeks.
How many games have made official announcements about The Hunt: First Edition?
Several games, such as Royale High, Sonic Speed Simulator, Football Fusion 2, and Wild Zero, have made official announcements regarding their participation in The Hunt: First Edition on their X accounts.
How to obtain The Hunt: First Edition Badges?
Most of the confirmed games feature The Hunt: First Edition Badge in their Badges interface. After the Hunt starts, these badges can be acquired by completing in-game event challenges.
