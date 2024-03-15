The Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2024 is part of Roblox The Hunt: First Edition. Just like the title's previous event-based hunt iteration, the city of Brookhaven is filled with Easter Eggs. You must collect them to unlock exclusive Easter-based in-game items.

Brookhaven RP's The Hunt Egg Hunt is quite simple, as all you have to do is collect 20 Roblox eggs within the red barrier. This article lists all the locations of these eggs to help you unlock The Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024 badge.

You can join The Hunt in Brookhaven RP by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start the Egg Hunt in Brookhaven RP

Roblox Egg Hunt board in Brookhaven

To start the Egg Hunt in Brookhaven RP, turn to your left after spawning and run forward to find 'The Hunt' board, which announces the Roblox Egg Hunt. Approach and click on the displayed image to start The Hunt in Brookhaven RP.

Here is the official description of The Hunt in Brookhaven RP:

"To finish the Roblox Egg Hunt you must find and collect 20 Roblox eggs. All eggs are inside red border and not in buildings. Good luck!"

Roblox Brookhaven RP The Hunt Egg Locations

Egg on top of the fountain

As previously mentioned, your mission in Brookhaven RP is to scavenge for 20 eggs. These aren't your ordinary Easter eggs, as they're adorned with the iconic Roblox logo and boast a larger size.

Here are the exact locations of all the eggs in Brookhaven RP Egg Hunt:

On the Marble Fountain: After spawning, turn around to spot an egg floating above the fountain. Leap into the water and jump towards it to collect. In Front of Hair & Nails: Across the street, an egg is placed in front of the Hair & Nails salon. Near The Oaks Community Board: Approach The Oaks Community Board, then turn right to find another egg hiding in plain sight. By the Police Station Entrance: Cross the street towards the police station, where you'll find an egg next to the entrance. Behind the Police Station: Continue to the backside to find an egg next to the yard cage. Behind Brookhaven School: A few steps forward and a right turn reveal an egg by the back door of the school. Between the Rails: Return to the street to locate the sixth egg mashed between the rails across the pavement. Before the Pink Mat: Proceed forward and stop before the pink mat, then turn left to find an egg. On Top of the Water Slide: Go straight towards the water slide, use the ladder to climb up, and use the slide to reach the egg. Corner of Brooks Diner: Exit the pool and walk down Motel Lane to the corner of Brooks Diner to find the next egg. Near a Bush Before the Mall: On the pavement, turn right and continue straight until you spot an egg near a bush before the mall. Behind the Grocery Store: Opposite the bush, on the left side, is the grocery store, with an egg hiding behind it, near the red border. Between a Tree and Hill: Walk straight from the store to reach The Oaks Community Board. From there, walk forward to see an egg floating between a tree and a hill. Jump to collect it. End of Town Hall: Go back inside the red border towards the Town Hall (right side). An egg is located at its end. In Front of St. Luke's Hospital: Cross the street to St. Luke's Hospital, where an egg is placed right in front of the entrance. Behind the Emergency Sign: Walk behind the emergency sign and proceed towards the left to find another egg. Near the School's Wall: Walk through the open alley, take the left to reach the main road, then head right. Continue to find the egg near a tree before the school's wall. Right Side of Brookhaven Post Office: Directly across from your position, the next egg is located on the right side of the Brookhaven Post Office. Top of a Flight of Stairs Before Iron Sights: Walk down the Post Office lane and take a right. The egg sits atop a flight of stairs before Iron Sights. End of a Hill's Top: Continue forward to the end of the pavement to find the final egg at the top of a hill. Jump near it to collect.

Brookhaven Vehicle unlocked interface

A new interface will inform you that the Roblox Egg Hunt is completed, and a new Brookhaven Vehicle is unlocked.

What happens after collecting all the eggs in Brookhaven RP?

Tick mark before Brookhaven portal

After collecting the 20 hunt eggs in Brookhaven RP, you'll be rewarded with an event-themed vehicle. A small pop-up notification will confirm that you've also earned The Hunt: First Edition (Brookhaven) 2024 badge. Furthermore, you'll receive one Token in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

FAQs on Brookhaven RP Egg Hunt

Featured image of The Hunt vehicle in Brookhaven

When will the Brookhaven RP Egg Hunt end?

The hunt will close the curtains before this year's Easter.

Can I grind for Tokens via the Egg Hunt in Brookhaven?

No, unfortunately, you can obtain only one Token per game.

How long will it take to finish the Egg Hunt?

With our guide, you can collect all the eggs and advance to the next game within 20 minutes.

