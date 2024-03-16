Tower Defense Simulator Hunt 2024 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Tower Defense Simulator is part of the inaugural Roblox The Hunt. Players must defeat Korblox Deathwalker (NPC boss) to earn a Token in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub. That said, you will be given five Towers to defeat the Deathwalker and his Korblox entourage. Here are all the assigned Towers in Tower Defense Simulator Hunt:

Pyromancer

Minigunner

Warden

Soldier

Trapper

This article will cover everything you should know about the event mission in TDS and provide you with intricate tips.

You can join The Hunt in TDS by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Tower Defense Simulator Hunt

Hit the Start button to launch the event map (Image via Roblox)

If you are launching the game for the first time, then the event UI will automatically show up. Just hit the Start button to launch the match. When declined, walk to the featured Korblox Deathwalker portal to your left side (from spawn). Press the interact button to open the starting interface, and choose your preferred match type to start the hunt.

How to get the Defeat Deathwalker! The Hunt First Edition badge in Tower Defense Simulator

Minigunners on the Tower Defense Simulator Hunt map (Image via Roblox)

Wave 1: After you spawn on the map, go near the entrance and place a Pyromancer and Soldier. Upgrade your Soldier with all the remaining money and start the first wave. None of the enemy units will get past these two.

Wave 2: Add a Trapper Tower and a couple of Soldiers. Place them near the entrance. This way your units can pump in more damage right from the start.

Wave 3: This is the time to deploy Minigunners. These units will be your heavy firepower as they can inflict significant damage to stronger enemy units like Redcliffe Traitors, Korblox Warriors, and Korblox Generals.

Wave 4: Upgrade all your existing Towers and start stacking Minigunners. These units will be excellent to quickly wipe out weaker enemy units, allowing your other fighting units to focus on larger targets.

Wave 5: Add a couple more Pyromancers and Minigunners near the entrance. Burn damage from the former and outright Rambo mode from the latter make them the perfect duo to set up a strong defense before the final wave.

Wave 6: Redcliffe Traitor, a fast and tanky enemy, might pass through your defenses. Your frontliners will most likely eliminate him, but if he gets past your defensive area, just place a Soldier (upgrade) or Minigunner at the rear to subdue the threat.

Wave 7: More enemies will invade your base, but your units with upgraded stats will hold them off and put up a strong resistance.

Wave 8: Korblox General will appear in this wave. You can add a couple more Trappers to the existing lineup to slow smaller enemy units.

Wave 9: Stack more Minigunners and Wardens if needed. At this point, you'll have a lot of money from surviving the previous waves. So focus on upgrading your existing units to enhance their potential.

Highlighted Korblox Deathspeaker in TDS (Image via Roblox)

Wave 10: Korblox Deathwalker finally appears, but he will be accompanied by a squadron of his minions. With enough Minigunners, you can slowly drain his colossal HP. Once he gets past your defensive setup, immediately sell those towers in that area and place new ones at the backline.

Enemy Wave Composition:

Wave 1: Korblox Seeker

Korblox Seeker Wave 2: Korblox Seeker, Korblox Guard, Korblox Undead

Korblox Seeker, Korblox Guard, Korblox Undead Wave 3: Korblox Soul, Korblox Undead, Korblox Guard

Korblox Soul, Korblox Undead, Korblox Guard Wave 4: Korblox Undead, Korblox Soul, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Guard

Korblox Undead, Korblox Soul, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Guard Wave 5: Korblox Seeker, Korblox Soul, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Undead

Korblox Seeker, Korblox Soul, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Undead Wave 6: Redcliffe Traitor, Korblox Seeker, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Soul, Korblox Guard

Redcliffe Traitor, Korblox Seeker, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Soul, Korblox Guard Wave 7: Redcliffe Traitor, Korblox Seeker, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Soul, Korblox Guard

Redcliffe Traitor, Korblox Seeker, Korblox Warrior, Korblox Soul, Korblox Guard Wave 8: Seeker, Undead, Soul, Redcliffe Traitors, Korblox Warrior, Korblox General

Seeker, Undead, Soul, Redcliffe Traitors, Korblox Warrior, Korblox General Wave 9: Seeker, Undead, Soul, Redcliffe Traitors, Korblox Warrior, Korblox General

Seeker, Undead, Soul, Redcliffe Traitors, Korblox Warrior, Korblox General Wave 10: Seeker, Undead, Warrior, General, Soul, Guard, Korblox Deathwalker

What to do after defeating Korblox Deathwalker in Tower Defense Simulator?

After you defeat Korblox Deathwalker in TDS (Image via Roblox)

The Triumph interface will be displayed on the game screen. You'll also receive the Defeat Deathwalker! The Hunt First Edition badge. Launch Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, and you'll see a tick mark before the TDS portal. A Token will also be added to your treasury.

FAQs on Tower Defense Simulator Hunt

When will the hunt end in Tower Defense Simulator?

The hunt in TDS and the meta event will end before Easter this year (March 29, 2024).

Is it easy to defeat Deathwalker in Tower Defense Simulator?

No, you need to hold on until the final wave and be fast enough to place Tower units in the backline to defeat the Korblox Deathwalker.

How long does it take to finish the Tower Defense Simulator Hunt?

Usually, it takes around 8-10 minutes to defend your base against the final wave.

