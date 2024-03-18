Adopt Me Hunt 2024 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

The Hunt in Adopt Me requires you to collect three Cogs across the same number of maps. Each map features a task. Upon completing it, you'll be rewarded with a Cog. You must have three of these to finish The Hunt and acquire a Token in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition. Additionally, you must talk to Tim (NPC) to initiate missions involving the acquisition of cogs and to access certain portals.

This guide will cover all the event tasks and help you acquire the Adopt Me! - The Hunt: First Edition badge.

You can teleport to Adopt Me via Roblox The Hunt: First Edition portal or you can simply launch the game and start The Hunt from there.

How to start The Hunt in Adopt Me?

Upon launching Adopt Me, The Hunt interface will appear on your screen. Simply click the Play! button and use the in-game GPS to find the three portals. Interact with Tim, and after communicating with him for a short time regarding the three challenges within the portals, The Hunt will begin.

How to get the Adopt Me! - The Hunt: First Edition badge

The following Cogs must be collected to complete The Hunt in Adopt Me:

South East Asia 2023 Cog

Winter 2022 Cog

Halloween 2023 Cog

South East Asia 2023 Cog guide

Collect crabs and throw them into the wooden pen (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Brief

You must collect three crabs from the small river in front of you.

You can carry one crab at a time.

Drop each crab inside the wooden pen.

After dropping three crabs into the pen, talk to Tim to complete the quest.

Key points

Only three crabs are on the map, so you can find them with ease.

They are also easy to spot and are located close to each other.

This task won't take much of your time, and you can move on to the next portal quickly.

The portal to this map is the first one on the right side, marked with a small hologram titled "South East Asia 2023 Cog."

Winter 2022 Cog guide

Choose the right present to win (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Brief

Upon entering the portal, speak to Tim, who will inform you that Burt (NPC) is not handing over the Cog.

Walk to the stage and interact with Burt to initiate the shuffle challenge. Five boxes will appear, among which only one contains the Cog.

Play the Present Shuffle Challenge by hitting the green Yes button. The Cog is displayed above the present in the middle.

As the challenge starts, the five boxes are randomly shuffled, and you must recognize the right box to proceed.

You'll be asked to do this four times by Burt to get the Winter 2022 Cog.

Key points

In addition to visually tracking the correct gift box, you can use your cursor to tack the Cog-present. Hover your cursor over the Cog-present and move it whenever it is rearranged.

The difficulty increases with each round. The first round is straightforward, the second round speeds up, the third round introduces faster shuffles, and the fourth round has a bit of everything.

Choosing the wrong present ends the challenge, and to restart it, you'll need to speak with Burt.

You can easily beat this challenge, as all you need to do is focus on the right present.

Halloween 2023 Cog

Walk on the strong platforms to win the Halloween Cog (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Brief

Once inside the relevant portal, cross to the opposite side to collect the Cog.

Guess the correct platforms to create a path by walking on them.

If you step on any wrong tiles, your avatar will fall and respawn.

Key points

Faulty tiles shake slightly, signaling their instability. Avoid these shaky tiles and stick to the sturdy ones.

Choosing the wrong tile is okay since you'll respawn instantly.

The path is random and changes every time you restart the game.

Just steer clear of the unstable platforms to obtain the Halloween 2023 Cog.

What happens after The Hunt in Adopt Me?

Time Traveler's Vehicle (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

After completing The Hunt, exit its portal and speak to Tim outside. He will congratulate and reward you with a Time Traveler's Clock vehicle. Additionally, you'll notice a tick mark on the Adopt Me portal in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

FAQs about The Hunt in Adopt Me

How long will it take to complete all The Hunt missions?

You can finish all the tasks within 10-15 minutes as they are quite easy.

Will you earn a Token in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition after completing The Hunt in Adopt Me?

Yes, you'll earn a Token and the Adopt Me! - The Hunt: First Edition badge after completing The Hunt.

What is the Time Traveler's Clock?

It is a single-person, uncommon vehicle that, when equipped, rolls you around the map.

