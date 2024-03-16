Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt 2024 - Roblox The Hunt: First Editon

Surprisingly, the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt features an action-packed map centered around four tribes and their bases. Catalog Avatar Creator is an all-ages game that revolves around the Roblox marketplace and UGCs. However, the title's newfound approach toward the fighting genre has garnered positive feedback from the community.

To earn The Hunt badge and a Token in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition, you must win one round in Capture the Flag (CTF) or Team Deathmatch (TDM) with your tribe. This article will arm you with tips and vital tactics necessary to carry your team to victory in the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt.

You can directly spawn on the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt map via the portal on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

How to begin the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt

This is how you start The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Once you spawn on the server, hit The Hunt: First Edition icon on the left side of the screen. You may join an ongoing round; if that's the case, select your favorite tribe and enter the game. If a new round starts, all the players will be asked to vote for either TDM or CTF. After the voting, select a tribe to start the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt.

How to get the Completed The Hunt! | Brought to you by e.l.f UP! badge in Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt

Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt TDM Guide

Use the staff when your health is below 75% (Image via Roblox)

Most players prefer the TDM mode as it's considered the easiest way to earn The Hunt badge. Therefore, you can expect it to be the most popular choice in your hunt.

TDM Overview:

TDM rounds last five minutes each.

Your team's final score depends on the number of kills.

All tribes offer three primary weapons: sword, bow, and staff. Each weapon has the same function but is visually differentiated by team-based colors and themes.

The staff can be used only if your health is below 75%.

Vital tactics to survive in TDM:

Focus on eliminating enemies to boost your team's score.

Communication and teamwork may help in staging a comeback. Coordinate with your teammates to outmaneuver and flank your opponents.

When facing an approaching enemy, use the "Ctrl" key to roll forward and switch to your sword for quick strikes from your enemy's side.

Improve your accuracy with the bow by using the black cursor as a crosshair in first-person view (zoom-in).

When fleeing, use the staff, start running in random directions, and keep jumping. You can also zig-zag to avoid getting sniped by other tribes.

Hold the bow to load it with three arrows.

Help teammates who are getting chased or overwhelmed by enemy teams.

In Catalog Avatar Creator TDM, quick reflexes, effective communication, and strategic thinking are the ingredients for a successful round. By mastering these attributes, you'll be the one carrying your tribe to victory.

Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt CTF Guide

Use bridges to surprise your enemies (Image via Roblox)

CTF Overview:

Lasts for a total of five minutes.

Capture enemy flags from their bases and return them to yours to earn a point.

Losing flags will deduct points from your tribe's score.

After eliminating an enemy carrying your flag, recover it by holding the interact button.

You can use all your weapons to defend and fight.

Tactics to Use in CTF:

There are two ways to have a successful CTF round: form a small squad and invade the enemy's base or go on a solo reconnaissance mission by sneaking into the enemy's base via the bridges.

Use the open hole atop the towers connected to the bridges to reach the flags.

Grab the flag and use the stairs to reach the bridge; this way, you may have a safe passage until you reach your base.

Use the tunnels if the bridges are swarmed or there is a high alert.

Jump inside these holes to reach the flag (Image via Roblox)

In Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt CTF, you must be witty and on high alert. Communicate with your team about defending and offensive missions. Once you grab an enemy team's flag, just return to your base and go near your flag spot to capture it.

Tribes in Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt

All the tribes are inspired by Roblox bundles (Image via Roblox)

After voting for the map mode, you'll be tasked with joining one of the four tribes. Tribes are nothing but teams, each with distinctive themes based around iconic Roblox bundles.

Tribes featured in Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt are as follows, along with their official descriptions:

Redcliff Elite Commander

"The Redcliffe Elite Commanders command the elite legions of knights in their grand quest of ridding ROBLOXia of all evil."

Korblox Deathspeaker

"His tribe is widely considered the best and strongest of the twelve Korblox tribes. No one dares challenge his authority."

The Overseer

"The listeners, the seers, the hands of justice report to one man. This man."

Knight of the Splintered Skies

"Granted the title of Knight for their glorious abilities in flight, these Knights descend upon the earthen plane to undo evil plaguing it."

FAQs on Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt

How long will The Hunt last?

The hunt will end the day before this year's Easter.

Is it easy to get Tokens via TDM or CTF?

Yes, both modes last for five minutes, and the results heavily depend upon your team's overall skills.

What badge do you get after completing the Catalog Avatar Creator Hunt?

The Completed The Hunt! | Brought to you by e.l.f UP! badge will be awarded to you after completing the hunt.

How to use the healing staff effectively?

Equip the staff when your health drops below 75% to initiate health regeneration. Remember, if you switch weapons while using the staff, there will be a short cooldown.

