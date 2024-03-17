Snowboard Obby Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Snowboard Obby is an exciting Roblox obby game where players must complete a challenging yet enjoyable obstacle course and reach the finish line as soon as possible. Obstacle course games or hobbies are a major hit among the Roblox community, and the intuitive snowboarding mechanics in this title make it even more fluid and fun.

Daybreaker Studio recently added a new quest and badge corresponding to Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. In this guide, we delve deeper into how to obtain this coveted badge and what you must remember when completing the quest. Let's dive in!

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Snowboard Obby?

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest in Snowboard Obby (Roblox || Sportskkeeda)

Robloxians must complete an easy quest to obtain the official The Hunt badge in Snowboard Obby. The quest entails players to play the game for at least 15 minutes. It is crucial to note that players must click on the Accept button, complete 15 minutes in one go, and not log off the game mid-quest; otherwise, all progress will be lost, and they'd have to restart again from scratch.

The quest is relatively straightforward, and as shown in the image above, Robloxians must play any world for at least 15 minutes to claim their free reward; we suggest sticking to the simplest and the easiest world, World 1.

Gameplay screenshot for The Hunt quest in Snowboard Obby (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on efficiently completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Snowboard Obby:

Launch Snowboard Obby and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, complete the tutorial and select World 1.

After spawning inside the chosen world, click The Hunt button on the left side of your game screen and start the quest by clicking the Accept button. Now, you must play the game for 15 minutes; make sure not to log off mid-quest, or else all progress will be lost.

button. Now, you must play the game for 15 minutes; make sure not to log off mid-quest, or else all progress will be lost. Once the 15 minutes are over, click on The Hunt Button again and click the Collect button to receive your hard-earned Cross The Line! - The Hunt: First Edition badge, which can then be used to unlock free goodies via The Hunt: First Edition.

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt quest in Snowboard Obby (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

After clicking the Collect button, the abovementioned message will be displayed on your screen, and the badge will be automatically added to your player's Roblox inventory.

What is The Hunt all about?

Expand Tweet

Roblox has launched its latest metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, featuring a wide range of free rewards that can be earned from the Infinite Vault. The community has highly anticipated the event, as it was teased by the developers for a long time and is completely free to play without any pay-to-win elements.

During the event, players can choose from over 60 titles, enter them, complete quests, earn badges, and claim rewards in The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. Although completing quests in all games can be challenging, players are excited and looking forward to the thrill of The Hunt!

Also, check Roblox The Hunt: First Edition - The Hunt Hub, rewards, and more.

FAQs on The Hunt event in Snowboard Obby

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How to claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items confirmed to be the talk of the town.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes