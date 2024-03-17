Driving Empire Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Driving Empire is a thrilling Roblox experience designed for enthusiasts of the widely beloved online game Need for Speed. Despite already amassing a staggering billion visits, the game has embarked on an exciting journey with the Hunt: First Edition event to elevate its success even further, aiming to potentially surpass the one million likes milestone. As of now, the game has amassed an impressive 926,000 likes and continues to captivate its audience.

There are two quests in the game that you must complete to get the event badge. While certain games offer swift and effortless quests, this one calls for a tad more investment of your time. Yet, fear not, for if you revel in the thrill of racing atop bikes or cars, this game promises boundless enjoyment. Continue reading to understand the quests and how they can be completed.

How to get The Hunt: Driving Empire badge

First quest in Driving Empire

Collect eggs in the game (Image via Roblox)

The event quests focus on two key activities. To get you to explore the maps and various areas in the maps, the first quest requires you to collect 30 eggs that are scattered around. These huge eggs keep wobbling and have a blue aura around them. It's very hard to miss and visible even from a distance. You simply need to touch it, and the count will increase.

This will not be easy as you have to explore a slightly bigger area and a few maps to collect all 30 eggs. While the area is a concern, they are available exclusively to you, so you don't have to worry about eggs being stolen by others. Also, in some cases, the eggs appear in the same location after a while.

Second quest in Driving Empire

Racing in the game (Image via Roblox)

The second quest is to complete any three races. This means you can choose any map, such as the Highway race, Rush Hour race, and a few others. You can easily teleport to the desired map and join the racing circles to summon your vehicle and start racing. You can do solo races or multiplayer modes as well.

The cars are available at dealerships, and you can buy them with in-game money. The more you drive around, the more cash you will earn in the game. You can also take up jobs to earn some extra money. Along with cars, you can also buy aircraft and boats for an overall experience.

FAQs on completing quests in Driving Empire

The two quests (Image via Roblox)

Do you need to complete the quests together in Driving Empire?

No, the quests can be completed as you like and in any order. If you complete a race, you will see the score. If you collect eggs, then you'll see the count being updated.

Do you have to complete the Driving Empire event quest on the same day?

No, you can choose to complete one quest and come back another day. You can complete half of both the quests and complete them later. However, all quests must be completed before the Hunt event ends.

Can you run to collect eggs in Driving Empire?

Yes, you don't have to be in a certain vehicle to collect eggs. You can sprint across any map to reach an egg and then collect it. This is a slow process, but driving will make the process faster. You can drive alone or in a friend's car.

