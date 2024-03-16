Break In 2 Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Break In 2 is a simple yet enthralling Roblox game in which you must break into a facility, train to gain strength and speed, and take on up to three waves of minions to defeat Scary Larry or Scary Mary. The game is surprisingly fun and boasts multiple standout features like impeccable story writing and intuitive game controls that make the gaming experience more immersive.

With the help of a recent OTA update, the game devs introduced a new quest in Break In 2 that's centered around Roblox's new metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, and a badge that corresponds to the same event and its rewards.

This guide explains how you can secure the sought-after badge. Let's jump in!

How to get The Hunt: Break In 2 badge

Gameplay screenshot from Break In 2: The Hunt quest (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

To bag the coveted The Hunt badge in Break In 2, you must complete a quest that starts from the spawn area. In the quest, you are required to go on a ride on the bus and break into a nearby facility owned by Scary Mary and her minions. You will have to play the game as they normally would, which includes training at the gym for increased strength and speed and scavenging for money and food inside the facility to unlock the ability to replenish health.

The quest does not entail anything else. All you need to do is take down three waves of Scary Mary's minions with the help of the gains you achieved from the gym and some help from other players on the server. You can also take various mini-quests to always keep the game feeling fresh. These include Uncle Pete's mini-quest, finding hidden easter eggs, and much more.

Gameplay screenshot from Break In 2: The Hunt quest (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are instructions on how to complete this quest with ease and obtain The Hunt Badge:

Launch Break In 2 and connect to its server.

Find a seat in one of the two red buses parked in front of the spawn area and wait for the bus driver to hit the gas pedal.

After the screen goes black, you will find yourself in a shady area during nighttime where your bus has crashed, and you must seek shelter.

At the end of the road, there is a facility where the power is out, you must find the power switch and get the power back on by flipping it.

Now, players complete the game as they normally do by training at the gym, scavenging for food and money, purchasing food items for the upcoming fights, and taking out waves of foes who knock at the door of the facility you and other Robloxians broke into.

Once you've taken out all three waves and the boss, The Hunt badge will automatically be awarded to you and deposited into your account. This badge can then be used to unlock free goodies via The Hunt: First Edition.

Gameplay screenshot of The Hunt Badge in Break In 2 (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox's latest metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, debuted on March 15, 2024, accompanied by an abundance of complimentary rewards sourced from the Infinite Vault. This event, which spans multiple experiences, has been in development for an extended period and received prior hints from the developer, stirring anticipation within the community for this equitable, free-to-play event and its associated rewards.

Within the game, participants have the option to select from a collection of over 60 titles, immerse themselves in these games, fulfill quests, accumulate badges, and secure rewards at The Hunt: First Edition Hub within the Roblox platform. Despite the daunting challenge of completing quests across all games, players are eager and looking forward to the excitement "The Hunt" promises.

FAQs on The Hunt event in Break In 2

When did The Hunt commence, and when is its conclusion?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will conclude on March 29, 2024.

How does one claim The Hunt badge within the game?

Upon completing The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title, the badge will be automatically conferred to your profile.

What is the method for redeeming rewards during The Hunt?

To redeem a free reward from The Hunt Hub, you must accumulate badges by fulfilling quests across various featured games.

Are the freebies from The Hunt worth the effort?

Indeed, all limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items available for redemption from The Hunt Hub merit the effort as they are poised to become highly sought-after.

